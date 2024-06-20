Sam Okudzeto, a member of the Council of State, has asserted that Ghana's main problem is Article 78 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, which mandates the appointment of Members of Parliament (MPs) as ministers of state.

Okudzeto believes that having MPs serve as ministers creates a conflict of interest that undermines the checks and balances intended by the Constitution.

He argues that this dual role makes it impossible for the legislative branch to effectively check the executive arm and vice versa.

"How do you check something when you have one foot here and another foot there; which one is checking which? This is the problem that we have as a country," Okudzeto stated.

He added that being a parliamentarian is a full-time job and should not be conflicted with any other role.

"Being an MP in my time from 1969 was a part-time job, but now Parliament is a full-time job, and that is all the more reason why they even say that if you are a lawyer and an MP and want to go to court, you must seek permission from the Speaker because you are supposed to represent the people and be present in the House," he said.

He further explained, "You are supposed to make contributions to debates and vote on every issue that comes before the House. So, I think we are getting ourselves a little confused on every issue."

Okudzeto emphasised that without amending Article 78 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, Ghana will struggle to make any significant progress in its development.

He also noted that due to these fundamental constitutional issues, Ghana, once seen as a potential leader on the African continent, is now trailing behind many countries.

"We can talk and talk, and we will not get anywhere. So, let us understand the fundamental principles since we want a constitution to govern the country. We are supposed to have set the standard for the rest of the continent.

"But I am afraid much of the continent is way ahead of us, and it is time for us to now sit down and evaluate the situation and do something which is reasonable; otherwise, I am afraid, we will be wasting our time," he emphasises.