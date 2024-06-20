Renowned private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has voiced his concerns over the increasing number of corruption scandals recorded under the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking during a demonstration in Accra on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Kpebu criticised the government’s handling of corruption, stating that many Ghanaians, including himself, had high hopes that President Akufo-Addo would effectively tackle the menace.

However, he observed that corruption scandals have become a daily occurrence under the current administration.

Kpebu highlighted that Ghanaians voted out former President John Dramani Mahama due to corruption issues, only to replace him with someone whose administration has been worse with more scandals.

"People are extremely angry, very dissatisfied with the bad governance, with the corruption-ridden Akufo-Addo governance. We thought JM (Mahama) wasn't good enough; that's why in 2016, we voted out JM, thinking that Nana Akufo-Addo is a better person," Kpebu remarked.

He pointed out the poor corruption perception index under Akufo-Addo’s administration, criticising the government’s inability to improve its anti-corruption efforts.

"But the records show that JM is actually better. You see, the corruption perception index. We've been at 43 for four years - four consecutive years. Now, 43 was the lowest mark that the JM administration got. So, for four years, Nana Akufo-Addo's best fight against corruption is at 43. He's plateaued. He can't get better," Kpebu noted.

He further emphasised the frustration among Ghanaians due to the scandals under the current NPP government, describing it as a "one day, one scandal" administration.

"And it's likely this year, 2024, it is going to be worse. Because you see, this year, it's now everyday new scandal 'one day, one scandal', 'one day, one scandal', 'one day, one scandal'. So that is why we are very angry. Because we thought that he was our last hope, our junior Jesus, that Akufo-Addo would live above corruption, not knowing that he's really the epitome of corruption," he added.

The 'Hands Off Our Hotels Demonstration' led by MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, aimed to protest the sale of a 60% stake in four hotels owned by SSNIT to a company owned by Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong.

The hotels involved in the sale include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, and Busua Beach Resort.