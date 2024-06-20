Bantama Taxi driver unions want Bawumia to pick Frema-Opare as running mate

Taxi unions at Bantama and Race Course markets in Kumasi are urging NPP presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to choose Akosua Frema Osei-Opare as his running mate for the December 2024 elections.

The unions highlight her exceptional leadership qualities, including kindness, care, competence, benevolence, and her ability to connect with people across political divides. They believe she would be an ideal partner for Dr. Bawumia.

They cite her humanitarian efforts, noting that she personally financed construction work to improve their taxi ranks, making their working conditions more comfortable and motorable.

During a press conference on Thursday, union spokesperson Agya Appiah expressed hope that Dr. Bawumia would select Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, emphasizing the importance of this decision for the party's goal to 'break the eight' in the upcoming elections.

Appiah stressed that any running mate from the Ashanti region, the NPP's political stronghold, should possess strong leadership skills and a vision to navigate challenging times, qualities he believes Frema Opare exemplifies.

He noted that Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has demonstrated unquestionable character and competence in both social and political spheres during her eight-year tenure as Chief of Staff.

"This makes it imperative for the NPP leadership to choose her (Frema Opare) as the best person to competently partner with Dr. Bawumia to win the 2024 presidential elections," Appiah said.

He concluded by stating, "We have thrown our support behind Madam Frema Osei-Opare because we are convinced she is the best person to ensure the welfare of Ghanaians. We are living witnesses to her good deeds and kindness."

Appiah appealed to the party leadership and Dr. Bawumia to select Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, believing that her qualities would significantly boost the party's chances in the forthcoming presidential elections.