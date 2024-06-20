ModernGhana logo
21 communities connected to national grid in Hemang Lower Denkyira constituency

By King Amoah || Contributor
Lawrence Kwabena AgyinsamLawrence Kwabena Agyinsam
Mr. Lawrence Kwabena Agyinsam, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency in the Central Region and CEO of Exim Bank Ghana, has successfully connected 21 communities in the constituency to the national grid under the Rural Electrification Project (REP).

The beneficiary communities include Mbaaniaye Kow-Asare, Pemsan, Nana Ahoma Akora, Canaan, Abrafo Gyaware, Mfuom Apokwa, Onomakwa, Ayedwe, Ponate, Mfantefum, Domeabra, Abodo, Hemang Continuation, Kofi Lartey, Amuza, Tosen, Tie-Mensah, Ankrakrom, Maamekwa, and Osamkwa.

During a community engagement and electricity assessment with Hon. Nana Kweku Abban, the DCE for the area, and representatives from the beneficiary communities, Mr. Agyinsam announced the electrification projects, fulfilling promises made during the 2024 parliamentary primaries. He expressed pride in fulfilling these promises and emphasized his commitment to development in Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency.

Mr. Agyinsam highlighted that the electrification would not only light up homes but also improve socio-economic activities and enhance living conditions. He noted that residents would no longer need to travel long distances to charge their phones and perform other social activities.

He assured the community of his dedication to reducing electricity issues in the constituency, stating, "It is my agenda to strive hard and always unlock and reduce the electricity problems in the constituency."

Hon. Nana Kweku Abban praised Mr. Agyinsam for his contributions and reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring every part of the country is connected to the national grid to promote development.

Community members expressed their gratitude to Mr. Agyinsam and the NPP government, noting that the new electricity connection would boost their businesses and enhance their support for the NPP government.

