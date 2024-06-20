ModernGhana logo
Kwabre East: Man found dead in bush at Mamponteng

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A 23-year-old man has been found dead in a bush at Mamponteng, in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, identified as Nana Sei was found by residents on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Residents disclosed that substances suspected to be Indian hemp were found in the pocket of the deceased after police in the area examined the body and the scene.

Eyewitnesses who discovered the body suspect the man was lynched by unknown assailants.

Confirming the story to this reporter, the Assembly Member for the Area, Hon Benjamin Kankam Darlington said the body was discovered in a bush near Mamponteng Basic School, with huge stones and concrete blocks nearby, which are believed to have been used by his attackers to kill him.

He noted that the incident has sparked fear and tension in the community, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the mysterious death.

"Although the motive behind his killing is yet to be established, I believe the deceased was lynched by unknown individuals, looking at the scene and stones around him.

"While we leave the investigation to police, I will entreat the public to stop instance justice, and ensure suspects are brought to book through the law of the land to void killing innocent persons," he said.

The body has since been deposited at a morgue by police.

