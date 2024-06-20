ModernGhana logo
Excitement as Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei resurfaces long-neglected Bekwai light industrial area roads

By Reporter
Excitement as Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei resurfaces long-neglected Bekwai light industrial area roads
The Bekwai Light Industrial Area is buzzing with excitement following the recent intervention by Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Bekwai Constituency.

Lawyer Poku-Adusei has initiated the resurfacing of the previously unmotorable roads leading to the industrial hub, which had been left in disrepair for so long.

This road upgrade comes after the successful launch of the official Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei 2024 campaign.

The poor condition of these roads in question had long been a significant impediment, restricting access and creating challenges for workers, business owners, and customers alike.

The deterioration not only affected daily commutes but also hampered business operations and economic activities within the area.

Lawyer Poku-Adusei's timely efforts to repair and upgrade the road infrastructure have been met with widespread approval.

The newly resurfaced roads are now providing smooth and safe access to the Bekwai Light Industrial Area, greatly enhancing transportation and facilitating easier movement for all.

This development is expected to bolster local businesses, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth in the region.

Lawyer Poku-Adusei's intervention has now opened up the area, creating a smooth and safe passage for all.

Benefits of the Resurfaced Road include:
1. Improved Access: The resurfaced road provides easy access to the industrial area, facilitating the movement of people, goods, and services.

2. Boosting Employment: With improved access, businesses in the industrial area can now operate more efficiently, creating more job opportunities for residents.

3. Economic Growth: The resurfaced road will attract more investors and customers, stimulating economic growth and development in the area.

4. Enhanced Safety: The improved road reduces the risk of accidents and injuries, ensuring a safer environment for all users.

Lawyer Poku-Adusei's Commitment to Development

This project demonstrates Lawyer Poku-Adusei's commitment to developing the Bekwai Constituency and improving the lives of its people.

His focus on infrastructure development, job creation, and economic growth aligns with his campaign promises to prioritize the needs of the constituency.

Community Applauds Lawyer Poku-Adusei's Efforts

The resurfacing of the road has been met with widespread appreciation from the community, with many expressing gratitude for Lawyer Poku-Adusei's timely intervention.

This project has renewed hope in the community, demonstrating that their concerns are being heard and addressed.

As the campaign season progresses, Lawyer Poku-Adusei's commitment to development and improving the lives of the people in Bekwai Constituency remains unwavering.

