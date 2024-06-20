ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: ‘We’ll knock down NPP to a point that EC can't overturn the results’ — Mahama

THU, 20 JUN 2024

NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama has noted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will floor the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections to the point that the Electoral Commission (EC) won't be able to overturn the results.

In a public lecture at the Christian Service University in Kumasi on June 19, Mr. Mahama expressed concern about fairness and impartiality in Ghana's electoral process led by EC Chairperson Jean Mensa.

He noted that the Commission headed by then Charlotte Osei, who he appointed as President by then, still led a free, fair and incident-free election that saw NDC defeat in 2016.

Mahama said, "Up till today, the NPP describes the election as the best and fairest election ever been held."

He further cited the respected tenure of former Electoral Commissioner Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan who organised successful elections.

"Dr. Afari Gyan was the electoral commissioner with several deputies, and he conducted several elections. Up till today, Dr. Afari Gyan is respected as one of the best electoral commissioners in the whole of Africa," Mahama stated.

According to the one-time President, all the opposition party has been asking from the current election management body headed by Jean Mensa, is to be fair in the conduct of the upcoming December 7 polls.

"We are just asking them to conduct a free and fair election for the country and let the will of Ghanaians prevail. That's all we are looking for. But as Azumah Nelson said, this time we are going into the elections with our own referee. We will knock down the NPP to the level that the Electoral Commission can never overturn the results for the NPP,” he stressed.

