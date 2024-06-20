Ghanaian attitudes breed dishonesty, unethical behaviour — Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has asserted that Ghanaian cultural attitudes and behaviors instilled from birth make citizens very dishonest and unethical.

In a social media post on Thursday, June 20, Mr. Agyapong argued that Ghanaians are largely unaware of the habits because no one confronts or challenges them in our society.

According to him, the case is different when Ghanaians are working for foreign employers. He said the strictness and uncompromising nature of foreign bosses compel local workers to be disciplined.

“Foreigners might be strict when managing Ghanaian employees but they maintain standards. However, Ghanaians treat fellow citizens poorly when they are in charge," the vocal lawmaker stated.

The outspoken MP added: "Now, if you were working for me and did something wrong, I might hesitate to fire you. Soon, pastors and ministers would come pleading on your behalf. But if a Chinese, Indian, or Lebanese employer fires you, no one interferes."

The 2023 NPP flagbearer contestant attributes this double standard to "a mixture of cultural dynamics and misplaced loyalty" ingrained in Ghanaian society.

He believes confrontation is needed to reshape local attitudes and behaviors toward honesty and ethical living.