ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghanaian attitudes breed dishonesty, unethical behaviour — Kennedy Agyapong

Headlines Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central
THU, 20 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has asserted that Ghanaian cultural attitudes and behaviors instilled from birth make citizens very dishonest and unethical.

In a social media post on Thursday, June 20, Mr. Agyapong argued that Ghanaians are largely unaware of the habits because no one confronts or challenges them in our society.

According to him, the case is different when Ghanaians are working for foreign employers. He said the strictness and uncompromising nature of foreign bosses compel local workers to be disciplined.

“Foreigners might be strict when managing Ghanaian employees but they maintain standards. However, Ghanaians treat fellow citizens poorly when they are in charge," the vocal lawmaker stated.

The outspoken MP added: "Now, if you were working for me and did something wrong, I might hesitate to fire you. Soon, pastors and ministers would come pleading on your behalf. But if a Chinese, Indian, or Lebanese employer fires you, no one interferes."

The 2023 NPP flagbearer contestant attributes this double standard to "a mixture of cultural dynamics and misplaced loyalty" ingrained in Ghanaian society.

He believes confrontation is needed to reshape local attitudes and behaviors toward honesty and ethical living.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

‘Let the will of Ghanaians prevail’ – Mahama urges EC in a call for free and fair election ‘Let the will of Ghanaians prevail’ – Mahama urges EC in a call for free and fai...

46 minutes ago

Asunafo South, Hon. Eric Opoku[Photo credit - Asempa FM] Most objective Ghanaians know NPP is on its way out of power; the party has fail...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: ‘We’ll knock down NPP to a point that EC can't overturn the results’ — Mahama Election 2024: ‘We’ll knock down NPP to a point that EC can't overturn the resul...

1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Ghanaian attitudes breed dishonesty, unethical behaviour — Kennedy Agyapong

2 hours ago

'I did some bad things I don't regret doing; I've just picked the lessons' —Peace FM's Kwami Sefa Kayi 'I did some bad things I don't regret doing; I've just picked the lessons' — Pea...

2 hours ago

Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu [left] and Vice President Dr. Bawumia 2024 elections: ‘Smart’ Bawumia knows all Muslims can’t guarantee him victory; t...

2 hours ago

'Hands Off Our Hotels Demo': It was irrelevant to hold protest when CHRAJ has been petitioned over the issue —Nana Akomea 'Hands Off Our Hotels Demo': It was irrelevant to hold protest when CHRAJ has be...

2 hours ago

We can’t claim to know more than SSNIT board; Bryan Acheampong’s bid was lawful, the highest —Collins Owusu Amankwah We can’t claim to know more than SSNIT board; Bryan Acheampong’s bid was lawful,...

3 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong Don't look at his temperament; he's got a good heart for the good, bad, even the...

3 hours ago

Richard Jakpa [left] and Kwamena Duncan Ato Forson trial: You want to outsmart strong clutches of the law but it has bac...

Just in....
body-container-line