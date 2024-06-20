Ghana’s economy on steady rebound; reject NDC’s distortion agenda — Ahiagbah to Ghanaians

The National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah, claims Ghana’s economy is steadily rebounding.

In a post via X on Thursday, June 20, Ahiagbah said recent data shows Ghana achieved an impressive 4.7% GDP growth in the first quarter of 2024, outpacing the 4.2% expansion recorded in 2023.

"The economy is on a steady rebound. Ghana, like all nations, is striving to enhance conditions for its citizens," Ahiagbah said in the post.

He accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of running a campaign aimed at distorting the economic achievements of the NPP government by focusing only on current challenges.

"The NDC campaign is to distort the economic record of this government to undermine its remarkable achievements by focusing solely on the present economic challenges," Ahiagbah said.

The NPP spokesperson noted that disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war impacted Ghana's strong 7% average GDP growth recorded in the party's first term in office from 2017 to 2019.

However, Ahiagbah said Ghana is now "reclaiming our momentum and have the potential to surpass the 7% average growth in 2017, 2018, and 2019."

He urged Ghanaians to "embrace the solution-led optimism of Dr. Bawumia and reject the baseless pessimism of the others."

Ahiagbah also commended Finance Minister Dr. Amin Adam for his leadership at the helm of economic management.