NDC engages IEA

By Felix Etornam II Contributor
THU, 20 JUN 2024

The Inter-Party Affairs and Civil Society Organizations (CSO), led by Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, engaged with the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA).

The meeting aimed to foster a stronger relationship between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the IEA, focusing on joint efforts in policy formulation.

Dr. John Kwakye, head of the IEA, welcomed the NDC delegation and expressed his appreciation for the establishment of the new directorate designed to engage CSOs. In his remarks, Dr. Kwakye outlined twelve critical policy issues currently affecting the country. He emphasized the urgent need for solutions to the persistent problems of macroeconomic instability, high inflation, and volatile exchange rates. Dr. Kwakye highlighted the importance of addressing fundamental economic challenges and promoting industrialization and rural development to ensure sustainable growth.

Dr. Kwakye also bemoans the poor implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy, inefficiencies in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and poor sanitation practices. He lamented the country's recurring reliance on the International Monetary Fund (IMF), having sought assistance seventeen times without significant improvement. Dr. Kwakye presented several recommendations to tackle these issues, aiming for comprehensive and long-term solutions.

Dr. Otokunor, on behalf of the NDC, welcomed and appreciated Dr. Kwakye's insights and assured that the next NDC administration, led by John Mahama, would prioritize these recommendations. He highlighted the significant achievements of Mahama in the energy sector, the swift measures in solving the energy crisis.

This engagement marks a pivotal moment in the NDC's efforts to work closely with key policy stakeholders like the IEA, aiming for a robust and inclusive approach to national development.

