Ghana needs system restoration

System Restore is a feature in Microsoft Windows that allows the user to revert their computer's state to that of a previous point in time, which can be used to recover from system malfunctions or other problems.

Looking at the current state of this country, it suffice to say that the system of this country is malfunctioned, after what the country has been subjected through in the past seven and half years, the only thing that is required in the short-term is to restore the system of this country to where it was before the 2016 general elections, in order to address the malfunctioning. All the gains made from 1992 to 2017 have been eroded by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia led government. The sad but unavoidable truth that must be told is that, this country has retrogressed three decades back under this Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government. As a result of the actions and selfishness of the government and its appointees patriotism among the populace has plummeted, Civil Servants are cowed into silence, confidence in the country is at its lowest ebb, and the youth are leaving the country through dangerous and perilous routes. Sadly, the culprits and perpetrators of this unforgivable crime are adamant and bent on hanging onto power in order to be able to conceal the rot they perpetrated between 2017 to date.

This country is akin to a patient in an intensive care unit of a hospital, the only way to save him or her is to try and stabilise their situation before any treatment begins. Ghana needs urgent change of direction, it cannot afford to continue on the current trajectory.

Ghana's current challenges required a different type of leadership that is willing to take unconventional approaches, a leadership that is open to divergent views, willing to listen and engage with all stakeholders. In the current state we are in, we need a government that that will do things differently including sacrificing personal comforts to achieve a Ghana of shared prosperity for all of us and not just a few. The upcoming 7th December 2024 elections will be critical for Ghana's future.

The decision we make on 7th December 2024 will determine whether Ghana can overcome its current challenges, there is therefore the need to make logical decisions devoid of love or hatred, the important thing in our minds should be how to save the life of a patient called Ghana currently in need of swift and decisive action to stay alive.

We cannot have the same people who have arrogantly and incompetently brought us to where we are to continue beyond the 2024, in the highly unlikely event that this happens, Ghana will be hell for Ghanaians more than the current unbearable situation. In the past seven and half years, we have witnessed the highest rate of inflation, highest currency depreciation, highest national debt and highest level of unemployment since 1992.

The 2024 elections presents an opportunity to vote for a leadership who will instil confidence, hope, and a renewed sense of patriotism among Ghanaians which will lead to national development. A leadership that will lead us to build a Ghana that can sustain itself, uphold the rule of law, foster shared prosperity, safeguard democracy, protect citizens from abuse, and ensure access to essential life necessities for all, and that leadership is Former President John Dramani Mahama and Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Awudu Razak Jehoney