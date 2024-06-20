Citizen Week Celebration: Krowor NCCE educate students on responsible citizenship

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has educated students in the Krowor Municipality on the importance of responsible citizenship and peaceful coexistence, especially during and after the general elections as part of activities marking the 2024 Citizenship Week.

The Citizenship Week celebration aimed to instil civic values and promote harmony among the youth, with the participation of eminent personalities serving as role models.

Reverend Joseph Charles Quartey of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Calvary Congregation Buade, the event's role model, noted the vulnerability of children in unstable environments.

He stated, “When there is no peace in any nation, it is children that suffer most because they are vulnerable to attacks and other dangers. Peace is crucial for you to grow and flourish as children.”

Reverend Quartey underscored the importance of political tolerance as a foundation for national unity and harmony.

“As we approach the upcoming elections, we must remember the importance of peaceful coexistence and national cohesion. Disagreement should not lead to conflict; we should tolerate one another to ensure peace. Our differences make us unique and special and despite our varied backgrounds, languages and beliefs, we are all Ghanaians. Therefore, we must live peacefully and respect each other,” he said.

He cautioned students against being misled or used to cause trouble, urging them to foster loyalty to Ghana and prevent violent extremist activities.

“Our first loyalty must be to our country, Ghana. Expose anyone who attempts to use you to cause trouble,” he added.

The Reverend also stressed the importance of respecting others' rights and opinions, promoting a democratic culture among young people and actively involved in community development.

On electoral participation, he reminded students of their rights and responsibilities, stating, “When you reach the voting age, do not sell your vote. Vote wisely and respect the election outcomes to help build a better Ghana.”

He further highlighted the need to instil values of patriotism, urging students to contribute to community well-being, protect the environment and maintain clean surroundings.

The Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD) of KroMA, Madam Jemima Apedo Kallikrates, urged students to be disciplined in all their doings and minimise the use of mobile phones, noting that, “Your academic success is not only a personal achievement but also a contribution to the nation's future development.”

Madam Kallikrates called on students to play an active role in sustaining the environment and encouraged them to participate in clean-up campaigns, reduce waste, recycle and plant trees.

On her part, the NCCE Municipal Director of Krowor, Mrs Wilhelmina Adu–Asamoah, reminded the students of their responsibilities as change agents and future leaders and advised them to refrain from wrongful conduct such as teen pregnancy and truancy.

To demonstrate patriotism, the role model, the headmaster, the proprietress and the students of St. Francis International School planted trees in the school compound to commemorate the Green Ghana initiative.