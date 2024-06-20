Pay ₵40 to ADB or ₵41 via momo to activate your enrolment process – NSS to prospective personnel as it releases PIN codes

National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the release of PIN Codes for 133,476 final-year Ghanaian students from accredited universities nationwide.

This release also includes Ghanaians who have completed their studies overseas, defaulters, and private applicants set to undertake mandatory national service for the 2024/2025 service year.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 19 June 2024, the NSS requested all prospective national service personnel to log onto the scheme’s website to access their PIN Codes using their respective school Index Numbers and Dates of Birth.

“Prospective service personnel would then be required to proceed to any ADB Bank Ltd. Branch with their PIN Codes and pay GHS40.00 or may opt to use the MTN Momo service to make a payment of GHS41.00 to activate the enrolment process,” the statement said.

Registration, which opened on Wednesday,19 June 2024, will close on Friday, 19 July 2024.

The NSS management urged “all prospective national service personnel to complete the enrolment process carefully to prevent any errors that could negatively impact the deployment exercise.”

—classfmonline