Kete Muslims Youth Association donates anesthesia machine to Krachi West Municipal Hospital

As part of its commitment to social responsibility and the well-being of Krachi West Municipal, the Kete Muslims Youth Association has donated an essential anesthesia machine to the surgery department of the Krachi West Municipal Hospital.

This initiative aims to enhance the delivery of quality healthcare within the municipality and beyond.

The donation addresses a critical need for medical equipment to improve patient care and treatment during surgical procedures. Presenting the equipment at a brief ceremony, Mr. Hisham Osman, a biological scientist, lecturer at UDS, and the Tamale branch secretary of the Association, acknowledged the crucial role of the surgical department in healthcare. He expressed optimism that this donation would positively impact patient care and the efficiency of the department.

Mr. Osman highlighted that the anesthesia machine would enhance the quality of healthcare, ensuring successful surgical procedures for both staff and patients. This contribution also supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, which aims to ensure good health and well-being for all at all ages. He advised that the machine be put to good and safe use.

Dr. Hillary Gadzey, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, expressed gratitude to the Kete Muslims Youth Association for their continuous efforts in improving healthcare delivery through various interventions. He explained that the donation of the anesthesia machine is timely and will help the hospital discharge its duties effectively and efficiently. Dr. Gadzey hopes that this act of generosity will inspire others to emulate.

The MCE of Krachi West also expressed gratitude to the association for the donation, noting that the government alone cannot meet all the needs of the hospital.

As a development-oriented organization, the Kete Muslims Youth Association believes that this donation underscores its commitment to promoting development in Krachi West. The ceremony was attended by local chiefs, imams, youth leaders, and members of the Kete community.