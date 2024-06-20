ModernGhana logo
Thu, 20 Jun 2024

Don't look at his temperament; he's got a good heart for the good, bad, even the ugly — Allotey Jacobs eulogises Ken Agyapong

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has lauded the collaboration between Kennedy Agyapong the Assin Central lawmaker and contender in the NPP presidential elections and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The two were recently seen together during Bawumia's campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, marking the final leg of his tours across Ghana's sixteen regions.

Both Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Bawumia engaged enthusiastically in street-to-street and house-to-house interactions with the public, with Agyapong playing a significant role in the campaign activities.

Allotey Jacobs, a dismissed NDC Central Regional Chairman, expressed his happiness about Agyapong joining Bawumia's campaign team.

He addressed some people's misconceptions about Agyapong's character, highlighting his positive sides.

"He is full of surprises...Sometimes, don't look at his temperament but rather he has a big heart for a lot of things, for the good, the bad, even the ugly," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

