A/R: Driver's mate found dead in a gutter at Atimatim

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A 22-year-old driver's mate, Owusu Michael, popularly known as Tupac, has been found dead in a gutter at Edwenease near Atimatim in the Afigya Kwabere South District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

According to residents, they suspect the deceased was knocked down by a car and left to die in the gutter.

Speaking to this reporter, Mr. Mustapha Seidu, who worked with the deceased, said he was informed about the tragedy after some residents discovered the body.

"I normally work with him, but he failed to show up for work today, so I had to find another driver's mate. Only for me to be told that he has been killed.

"I rushed to the scene and discovered that, indeed, my boy was gone. It's very difficult now understanding what or who must have killed him, but I will leave that to the police," he stated.

The Assembly Member for the area, Hon. Somiye Dai, suspects foul play.

According to him, he believes the deceased was beaten and killed before being dumped in the gutter.

“After police came over to do their preliminary investigations, I saw some marks and cuts around the body. I suspect he was beating to death by some unknown assailants.

"Meanwhile I would encourage residents and family to leave the investigations to police in order to get the right information," he stated.

The Assembly Member noted that police officers have reported to the scene and have commenced investigations.

