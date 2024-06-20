ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 20 Jun 2024 Feature Article

24-hour economy proposal: Any measures, plan, program, policy, or proposal that can increase the number of workers should be beneficial

24-hour economy proposal: Any measures, plan, program, policy, or proposal that can increase the number of workers should be beneficial
LISTEN

In the advent of computerisation and digitisation, many human jobs have been lost on commercial high streets in many technologically advanced countries of the world, the UK included. In the UK, many high street banks have closed local branches owing to the mass scale introduction of digitised banking systems into the industry.

The Labour Party has pledged to bring back 'banking hubs' to address problems relating to branch closures in neighbourhoods because of the automation of the banking industry. Digitisation and automation brings with it comfort and convenience. And it also creates employment for the brainy few.

Adversely, digitisation also brings with it massive losses in physical and practical jobs done by humans. Fact! The best way forward for a third world country like Ghana is mahama's 24-hour economy proposal. Any measures that can either double or triple current employment figures should be a good thing.

Those who are pretending not to understand this or do not want to even give it a chance, such people are exposing their ignorance. They are bitter because it isn't their initiative. They are enemies to progress. They are and will continue to be lost in the forest. Fact

_Mansa Musa, I know I'm right on this one, too._

More from this author (47)

More

Top Stories

8 hours ago

Abossey Okai Spares Dealers Association warn politicians against using area for campaigns Abossey Okai Spares Dealers Association warn politicians against using area for ...

8 hours ago

Ghana recorded 17,774 new HIV infections in 2023—AIDS Commission Ghana recorded 17,774 new HIV infections in 2023 —AIDS Commission

8 hours ago

IMF programme doing more harm than good to Ghana – Economist IMF programme doing more harm than good to Ghana – Economist

8 hours ago

C/R: Swedruman Council of chiefs to sanction residents for indiscriminate refuse dumps C/R: Swedruman Council of chiefs to sanction residents for indiscriminate refuse...

8 hours ago

Civil society actors in health thank Supreme Court for ruling in favour of FDA on alcohol ban Civil society actors in health thank Supreme Court for ruling in favour of FDA o...

13 hours ago

Kenya introduce free Electronic Travel Authorisation for Ghanaians Kenya introduce free Electronic Travel Authorisation for Ghanaians

14 hours ago

Stray cattle invasion major hindrance to Green Ghana Project in Tema — Horticulturist Stray cattle invasion major hindrance to Green Ghana Project in Tema — Horticult...

16 hours ago

Sale of SSNIT hotels: All your allegations are pure-ungodly lies, beyond propaganda – Bryan Acheampong goes after Ablakwa Sale of SSNIT hotels: All your allegations are pure-ungodly lies, beyond propaga...

16 hours ago

May your new term be marked by continued success, progress for South Africans – Akufo-Addo congratulates Cyril Ramaphosa May your new term be marked by continued success, progress for South Africans – ...

16 hours ago

MP for Akatsi South, Mr. Bernard Ahiafor Assemblyman petitions NDC over conduct of Akatsi South MP

Just in....
body-container-line