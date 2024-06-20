24-hour economy proposal: Any measures, plan, program, policy, or proposal that can increase the number of workers should be beneficial

LISTEN

In the advent of computerisation and digitisation, many human jobs have been lost on commercial high streets in many technologically advanced countries of the world, the UK included. In the UK, many high street banks have closed local branches owing to the mass scale introduction of digitised banking systems into the industry.

The Labour Party has pledged to bring back 'banking hubs' to address problems relating to branch closures in neighbourhoods because of the automation of the banking industry. Digitisation and automation brings with it comfort and convenience. And it also creates employment for the brainy few.

Adversely, digitisation also brings with it massive losses in physical and practical jobs done by humans. Fact! The best way forward for a third world country like Ghana is mahama's 24-hour economy proposal. Any measures that can either double or triple current employment figures should be a good thing.

Those who are pretending not to understand this or do not want to even give it a chance, such people are exposing their ignorance. They are bitter because it isn't their initiative. They are enemies to progress. They are and will continue to be lost in the forest. Fact

_Mansa Musa, I know I'm right on this one, too._