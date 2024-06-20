Mahama's strategy for managing pre-mix fuel

One of the major problems with pre-mix fuel distribution in Ghana is the diversion and smuggling of the fuel. Some unscrupulous individuals and groups divert pre-mix fuel meant for artisanal fishermen to the black market, where it is sold at higher prices. This deprives the intended beneficiaries of the fuel and undermines government's efforts to support the fishing industry.

Another challenge is the lack of transparency and accountability in the management of pre-mix fuel distribution. There is often a lack of clear information on how pre-mix fuel is allocated, distributed, and monitored, making it difficult to hold officials accountable for any irregularities or misconduct.

H.E. John Dramani Mahama, the former President of Ghana, implemented several strategies for managing pre-mix fuel during his tenure. Some of the strategies implemented by John Mahama to manage pre-mix fuel in Ghana include:

Strengthening Monitoring and Distribution: Mahama's administration focused on improving the monitoring and distribution of pre-mix fuel to ensure that it reaches the intended beneficiaries, the artisanal fishermen. This involved implementing measures to prevent diversion and smuggling of pre-mix fuel.

Transparency and Accountability: Mahama's government emphasised transparency and accountability in the management of pre-mix fuel. This included ensuring that the allocation and distribution of pre-mix fuel were done in a transparent manner to prevent corruption and ensure that the fuel reaches the intended recipients.

Stakeholder Engagement: Mahama's administration engaged with various stakeholders, including artisanal fishermen, fisherfolk associations, and other relevant groups, to gather feedback and input on the management of pre-mix fuel. This helped to ensure that the policies and strategies implemented were responsive to the needs of the beneficiaries.

Subsidy Rationalisation: Mahama's government also focused on rationalising the subsidy on pre-mix fuel to ensure that it was sustainable and targeted at those who truly needed it. This involved reviewing the subsidy structure and implementing measures to prevent abuse and misuse of the subsidy.

Overall, John Mahama's strategy for managing pre-mix fuel in Ghana which was focused on improving transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the distribution of the fuel to artisanal fishermen was very beneficiary to the fishing community, and he intends to strengthen and fine-tune this strategy when voted for as president in this year's polls.

Anthony Obeng Afrane