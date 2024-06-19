ModernGhana logo
By Eric Obeng Boateng II Contributor
NPP Parliamentary Candidate donates cattle for Eid-ul-Adha in Nkoranza South
As part of the 2024 Eid-ul-Adha celebration, Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, the Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Nkoranza South, demonstrated her commitment to the Islamic community by donating ten cattle towards the festivities.

She made this donation to the Muslim community in Nkoranza South with the assistance of Mr. Kofi Damptey, the NPP Coordinator for the Zongo communities in the constituency.

The Municipal Chief Imam, speaking on behalf of the Muslim community, appealed to Mrs. Oppong to continue her support and to pray for ongoing peace and development in Nkoranza South.

In response, Mrs. Oppong assured the Muslim community of her unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of the people, regardless of their religious or political affiliations. She pledged to continue working tirelessly to foster development and improve the welfare of the constituency's residents.

The event was attended by Alhaji Wumbei, NPP Constituency Chairman; Hajia Maria Fuseni, NPP Women Organizer in the constituency; other party executives; and several Muslim leaders.

This act of generosity by the NPP Parliamentary Candidate resonates with the party's ideals of unity and inclusivity. Mrs. Oppong has once again demonstrated that every individual in the community is important and that their well-being matters.

Mrs. Oppong's commitment serves as an inspiration to others, proving that acts of kindness can significantly impact the lives of those around us.

