Agona West NDC Youth Organizer supports youth in skills training

By Lawrence Odoom II Contributor
WED, 19 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Frank Freebody Mensah, the Agona West NDC Youth Organizer in the Central Region, has extended his humanitarian efforts to the "Beautiful Ladies" group by providing skills training to selected youth in the constituency.

According to Mr. Mensah, this initiative will help beneficiaries from various communities within the constituency who are engaged in vocational programs to acquire essential skills. He believes these skills will reduce the high level of unemployment in the area and the country at large.

In a notable commitment to community development and youth empowerment, Mr. Mensah has taken a proactive approach to support the youth of Upper Bobikuma. As the patron of ‘Beautiful Ladies,’ a non-partisan youth group, he spearheaded an initiative to provide skills training in various trades, vocations, and handiworks to 10 enthusiastic ladies from the association.

On May 22, 2024, Mr. Mensah led an effort to enroll 10 members of the ‘Beautiful Ladies Association’ into various vocational skills programs for a three-year apprenticeship. The beneficiaries were given the choice to select the skills they wished to learn, including fashion design, hairdressing, and more. Mr. Mensah then accompanied all beneficiaries to their chosen vocational 'Masters' and paid their three-year apprenticeship fees to enable them to start their training.

The event was attended by the parents of these youths and esteemed party officials, including the Central Regional NDC Organizer, Chief Mike Dery, Deputy Secretary for the Agona West NDC, Mr. Kofi Dery, as well as Branch Youth Organizers and Ward Coordinators in Upper Bobikuma.

Beyond this gesture of entrepreneurship, Mr. Mensah pledged continued support for those who aspire to learn other vocations or require financial assistance to kickstart their entrepreneurial ventures. He announced an upcoming second phase of the program, which aims to extend this support to a broader audience within the Beautiful Ladies youth group and the Agona West constituency.

He emphasized that this initiative not only demonstrates his dedication to youth development but also reflects the NDC's commitment to fostering a skilled and empowered young population. By investing in the future of the youth, the NDC aims to make a positive impact on the community and contribute to the party's vision for a prosperous nation.

