Mahama's child education support programme

Child education is of utmost importance in Ghana for several reasons:

Economic Development: Education is a key driver of economic growth and development. By investing in the education of children, Ghana can build a skilled workforce that is essential for a thriving economy.

Poverty Reduction: Education is a powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty. By providing children with access to quality education, they are better equipped to secure higher-paying jobs and improve their standard of living.

Social Development: Education plays a crucial role in fostering social cohesion and promoting equality. By ensuring that all children have access to education, Ghana can work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society.

Health and Well-being: Education is closely linked to better health outcomes. Educated individuals are more likely to make informed decisions about their health and well-being, leading to improved overall health in the population.

Empowerment: Education empowers individuals to reach their full potential and pursue their goals and aspirations. By investing in child education, Ghana can empower its youth to become active and engaged citizens who contribute positively to society.

Child education is, therefore, essential for the long-term development and prosperity of Ghana. By prioritising education for all children, Ghana can build a brighter future for its citizens and the country as a whole

Former President John Mahama of implemented a child education support programme during his time in office. The programme aimed to provide financial assistance to families to ensure that children were able to attend school and receive a quality education.

Under this programme, families were given financial support to cover the costs of school fees, uniforms, textbooks, and other educational expenses. This was particularly important for families living in poverty who may struggle to afford these costs on their own.

Additionally, the programme also focused on improving the quality of education in Ghana by investing in teacher training and infrastructure improvements in schools.

Consequently, JDM's child education support programme increased access to education for all children in Ghana and ensured that they had the resources they needed to succeed in school.

H.E. John Dramani Mahama is poised to do even more when elected as president in the upcoming polls on December 7.

Anthony Obeng Afrane