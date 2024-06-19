Ghana will continue to work with South Africa — Akufo-Addo  

The Government of Ghana has reaffirmed its ties with South Africa, pledging to continue working closely with that country to promote mutual development.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the “bond of friendship between the two nations is strong”, consequently, the authorities ought to leverage the existing bilateral ties for mutual benefits.

“Together, we can achieve the aspirations of our people for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development,” he noted in a congratulatory message to South Africa's seventh democratically elected President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was officially sworn in Wednesday for a second term in office, after his reelection by the South African Parliament last Friday during its first sitting.

Running on the ticket of the African National Congress (ANC), Ramaphosa, who is also the leader of the party, received 283 votes, defeating Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who garnered 44 votes.

“Your re-election is a vindication of the trust and confidence reposed in you by the Members of the Parliament of South Africa, and by your party, the ANC,” President Nana Akufo-Addo stated.

The message acknowledged that the people, through their vote, had demonstrated their commitment to unity and shared governance.

“I am confident that under your leadership, South Africa will continue to reinforce her position as a champion of progress and prosperity on the African continent.

“A strong, united, and prospering South Africa is indeed a great force for progress in Africa,” the President said, and reaffirmed the need for close collaboration “to advance the collective interests of our beloved continent”.

The message reminded the reelected South African President that his assumption of office “comes at a crucial time when the continent is striving for economic recovery, social development and continental integration”.

“I am confident that, under your continued leadership, South Africa will attain greater heights, and make significant strides towards the realisation of these goals,” President Nana Akufo-Addo added.

The ANC, once led by civil rights icon Nelson Mandela, had dominated South African politics over the last three decades until losing its majority in the May 29 national elections.

The party, with its 159 lawmakers in the 400-member National Assembly, found it difficult forming a government on its own, thereby proposing the formation of a government of national unity.

The ANC reached a deal to form a national unity government with the Democratic Alliance, Patriotic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, among others.

