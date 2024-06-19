Denu now has Dufia

LISTEN

Historical Background

Denu has seen protracted chieftaincy dispute for the past 40 years. The dispute was between the Atorku and Ayivor families all of Denu in the Ketu South District of the republic of Ghana. The families were all claiming the ownership of the Baku stool. The dispute has led the Ayivor’s to installed Dufia despite an already existing Dufia of Denu.

In 1993, the Ayivor Family sued the Atorku family at High Court in Accra and the Baku family won the case against the Ayivor’s. Ayivor’s dissatisfied with the decision of the High court later sent the case to Anlo traditional council. The Atorku’s were not represented in the Anlo traditional council administration because the Atorku’s about the jurisdiction. The Anlo traditional council declared the Ayivor’s victors.

The Atorku’s appealed against the decision the of the Anlo Traditional Council at the Judicial Committee of Volta Regional House Chiefs.

Even though the dispute has been through Anlo traditional council and High Court in Accra and appeal been handled by Volta Regional House of Chiefs, the Makorsor of Somey traditional area deemed it necessary to reconcile the Somey Dua as part of the celebrations of Somey Tutu Za. In pursuit of this objective, the Makorsor of Somey appointed 7-member Reconciliation committee to take a final look at the Torgbui Baku Stool affairs. The reconciliation committee concluded that the Torgbui Baku Stool is really the Bonafede property of the Atorku faction of the Baku family and the Ayivor’s were fined and asked to return the Baku Stool to the rightful owners the Torgbui Baku family.

Recent Rulings

Volta Regional House of Chiefs has finally on 31st May, 2024 failed to rule in favour of Ayivor family who are challenging the authority of the Torgbui Adama III the paramount Chief of Somey Traditional Area for recognizing the Torgbui Baku the Dufia and other divisional chiefs as chiefs of Denu and concluded that the Somey Traditional Council has the jurisdiction to determine the ownership of Torgbui Baku Stool and others and not the Regional House Chiefs. The plaintiffs were again fined 10,000ghs in favour of the defendants Torgbui Adama III and others.

Installation

In May, 2024, Torgbui has installed Torgbui Baku V as Dufia of Denu in Agbozume the traditional home of the Somey. The installation of Torgbui Baku V has ended the 40 years of chieftaincy dispute in Denu the Ketu District Capital. There was widespread jubilation across the Somey Traditional area after the installation.

Ayekoo to the people of Denu for smoking the peace pipe at last.