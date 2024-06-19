MTN Ghana CEO calls on Ga Mantse

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, has paid a courtesy call on His Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, at his residence in Accra.

The purpose of the visit was to officially introduce Mr. Stephen Blewett as the new Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana and to strengthen the longstanding relationship between MTN Ghana and the Ga State. The CEO was accompanied by the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Adwoa Wiafe, and some other MTN employees.

During the courtesy call, Mr. Blewett expressed his gratitude for the warm reception extended to him by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and the Ga Traditional Council. He reiterated MTN Ghana's commitment to supporting and engaging with local communities, saying, “We appreciate the fact that we are most welcome here and we look forward to continuing our good relationship and working with the projects that Your Majesty is supporting.”

He emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships that are mutually beneficial to MTN Ghana and the Ga State.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II acknowledged the positive impact the telecommunications industry has had on the Ga community and the nation. He commended MTN Ghana's efforts in promoting digital inclusion and supporting impactful initiatives and expressed his support for future collaborations that would benefit people in the Greater Accra region.

The courtesy call symbolizes a meaningful step towards deepening the partnership between MTN Ghana and the Ga community. The leadership of MTN further affirmed the organization’s respect for and commitment to preserving and promoting cultural diversity in the communities where it operates.

Source: MTN Ghana