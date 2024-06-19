ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

MTN Ghana CEO calls on Ga Mantse

  Wed, 19 Jun 2024
Social News His Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse exchanging pleasantries with the CEO of MTN Ghana Stephen Blewett
WED, 19 JUN 2024 LISTEN
His Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse exchanging pleasantries with the CEO of MTN Ghana Stephen Blewett

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, has paid a courtesy call on His Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, at his residence in Accra.

The purpose of the visit was to officially introduce Mr. Stephen Blewett as the new Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana and to strengthen the longstanding relationship between MTN Ghana and the Ga State. The CEO was accompanied by the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Adwoa Wiafe, and some other MTN employees.

During the courtesy call, Mr. Blewett expressed his gratitude for the warm reception extended to him by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and the Ga Traditional Council. He reiterated MTN Ghana's commitment to supporting and engaging with local communities, saying, “We appreciate the fact that we are most welcome here and we look forward to continuing our good relationship and working with the projects that Your Majesty is supporting.”

He emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships that are mutually beneficial to MTN Ghana and the Ga State.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II acknowledged the positive impact the telecommunications industry has had on the Ga community and the nation. He commended MTN Ghana's efforts in promoting digital inclusion and supporting impactful initiatives and expressed his support for future collaborations that would benefit people in the Greater Accra region.

The courtesy call symbolizes a meaningful step towards deepening the partnership between MTN Ghana and the Ga community. The leadership of MTN further affirmed the organization’s respect for and commitment to preserving and promoting cultural diversity in the communities where it operates.

Source: MTN Ghana

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

I wont be a clearing agent like Akufo-Addo, I'll ensure greater transparency — Mahama I won’t be a clearing agent like Akufo-Addo, I'll ensure greater transparency — ...

47 minutes ago

Sale of SSNIT hotels: All your allegations are pure-ungodly lies, beyond propaganda Bryan Acheampong goes after Ablakwa Sale of SSNIT hotels: All your allegations are pure-ungodly lies, beyond propaga...

1 hour ago

May your new term be marked by continued success, progress for South Africans Akufo-Addo congratulates Cyril Ramaphosa May your new term be marked by continued success, progress for South Africans – ...

1 hour ago

MP for Akatsi South, Mr. Bernard Ahiafor Assemblyman petitions NDC over conduct of Akatsi South MP

3 hours ago

Public Sector Reforms: Passport Office has processed, printed 700,000 passports since August 2023 Osafo-Maafo Public Sector Reforms: Passport Office has processed, printed 700,000 passports ...

3 hours ago

Waala overlord demands Police action on unresolved killings Waala overlord demands Police action on unresolved killings

3 hours ago

Bryan Acheampong chases Ablakwa to prove claim of losses at Rock City Hotel Bryan Acheampong chases Ablakwa to prove claim of losses at Rock City Hotel

3 hours ago

Adults aged 25 and above constitute majority of HIV population AIDS Commission reveals Adults aged 25 and above constitute majority of HIV population – AIDS Commission...

3 hours ago

Order NSS to immediately reverse plan to extort over GHC5.3million from students — Sulemana Braimah to Bawumia Order NSS to immediately reverse plan to extort over GHC5.3million from students...

3 hours ago

Prof. Kobby Mensah [left] and Kennedy Agyapong Who taught you such political strategy— Prof. Kobby Mensah blasts Kenn Agyapong ...

Just in....
body-container-line