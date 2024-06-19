Waala overlord demands Police action on unresolved killings

Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Waala traditional area, has urgently called for a comprehensive police report on the alarming rate of murders in Wa in the Upper West Region.

This call to action follows the recent killings of two private security personnel on June 18, 2024, adding to the grim tally of about 15 victims, mainly security guards, murdered in suspected ritualistic acts over the past two years.

At an emergency meeting with the Upper West Regional Security Council, Naa Pelpuo expressed deep frustration over the police's prolonged silence on investigation outcomes.

He stressed that the lack of transparency has severely undermined the community's trust and willingness to assist in crime prevention efforts.

“The Traditional Council has as a matter of urgency, requested for an update on the investigations into the previous ritual murders. We cannot fight against fresh murders if we have no idea of what happened to those people apprehended after the previous ones. This has, to a large extent, dampened the spirit of volunteerism in many people,” Naa Pelpuo stated.

The overlord underscored the need for collaborative efforts between security forces and local volunteers to prevent further loss of life. Despite multiple arrests, the absence of convictions has left the community in a state of fear and uncertainty.

In response to the crisis, the meeting concluded with several proactive measures, including enhanced street lighting, increased police presence, regular patrols, and strengthened cooperation between security personnel and neighborhood watch groups.

Naa Pelpuo also urged Wa residents to actively share any pertinent information with authorities and called on landlords and hoteliers to vigilantly monitor and report suspicious activities to the police.

