Mahama's strategy for youth in cocoa programme

Solving youth employment in Ghana is crucial for several reasons:

Youth employment is essential for driving economic growth in the country. By providing young people with job opportunities, they can contribute to the economy through increased productivity, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Also, youth unemployment is closely linked to poverty. By creating job opportunities for young people, they can improve their living standards, support their families, and contribute to poverty reduction efforts.

More importantly, high levels of youth unemployment can lead to social unrest, crime, and political instability. By addressing youth employment issues, Ghana can promote social cohesion and stability within its societies.

Against this background, President John Mahama has a strategy for youth in cocoa programme which focuses on empowering young people in the cocoa industry by providing them with the necessary skills and resources to succeed. This includes:

Training and capacity building: Mahama's government will invest in training programmes for young people in cocoa farming, processing, and marketing. This will help them develop the skills they need to be successful in the industry.

Access to finance: Mahama will work to provide young cocoa farmers with access to affordable financing options, such as loans and grants, to help them start or expand their businesses.

Technology and innovation: Mahama's government will support the adoption of new technologies and innovative practices in the cocoa industry to improve productivity and efficiency. This will help young people stay competitive in the global market.

Market access: Mahama will work to create opportunities for young cocoa farmers to access local and international markets, ensuring that they receive fair prices for their products.

Support for entrepreneurship: Mahama's government will provide support for young people who want to start their own cocoa-related businesses, such as chocolate production or cocoa processing.

Generally, John Mahama's strategy for youth in the cocoa programme in Ghana aims to create a sustainable and thriving cocoa industry that provides opportunities for young people to succeed and contribute to the country's economic development.

Anthony Obeng Afrane