ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bryan Acheampong chases Ablakwa to prove claim of losses at Rock City Hotel

  Wed, 19 Jun 2024
Headlines Bryan Acheampong chases Ablakwa to prove claim of losses at Rock City Hotel
WED, 19 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has dismissed allegations that his hotel, Rock City, is incurring losses.

The rebuttal comes in the wake of accusations by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP), for North Tongu who suggested the hotel was unprofitable and claimed he had documents to prove his claim.

In a conversation with Nana Yaa Brefo of Media General in Accra on Wednesday, Dr. Acheampong labelled the assertions by the North Tongu MP as unfounded and dishonest.

He challenged Mr. Ablakwa’s source of information and urged him to disclose the documents.

“Rock City is not making losses. There is no one anywhere who can say that Rock City is making losses. I saw Okudzeto and Sammi Gyamfi in the studio exaggerating. Okudzeto was in smock exaggerating that Rock City is making losses and that he has intercepted documents from GRA.”

“He has not intercepted any documents. All he is saying are lies. There is nothing truthful about what Okudzeto said concerning that matter. In the first place, Rock City has informed me, and I have checked with the GRA that they have not filed their 2023 taxes.

“So, they have not filed yet. Rock City has not even gone to GRA, their plan is to file at the end of the month. So where did he get the document from? What he is saying is fabricated and a lie.

“Rock City has not even filed its 2023 taxes. It is due in June ending. So where did he get it from? Today I am daring him,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Public Sector Reforms: Passport Office has been able to process, print 700,000 passports since August 2023 Osafo-Maafo Public Sector Reforms: Passport Office has been able to process, print 700,000 p...

2 hours ago

Waala overlord demands Police action on unresolved killings Waala overlord demands Police action on unresolved killings

2 hours ago

Bryan Acheampong chases Ablakwa to prove claim of losses at Rock City Hotel Bryan Acheampong chases Ablakwa to prove claim of losses at Rock City Hotel

2 hours ago

Order NSS to immediately reverse plan to extort over GHC5.3million from students — Sulemana Braimah to Bawumia Order NSS to immediately reverse plan to extort over GHC5.3million from students...

2 hours ago

Prof. Kobby Mensah [left] and Kennedy Agyapong Who taught you such political strategy— Prof. Kobby Mensah blasts Kenn Agyapong ...

2 hours ago

GOIL suspends shop attendant over physical altercation with customer GOIL suspends shop attendant over physical altercation with customer

3 hours ago

'Hands off our hotels' demo: SSNIT board was competent enough to give deal to Bryan Acheampong; your demo is invalid —Dr Marfo to Ablakwa 'Hands off our hotels' demo: SSNIT board was competent enough to give deal to Br...

3 hours ago

24-hour Economy Policy: Its difficult to probe policy —IMANIs Bright Simons 24-hour Economy Policy: It’s difficult to probe policy — IMANI’s Bright Simons

3 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa Why should students be made to pay to activate their NSS enrollment? — Sulemana ...

3 hours ago

Economic crisis: Mahama couldnt have done better — Nunoo Mensah Economic crisis: Mahama couldn’t have done better — Nunoo Mensah

Just in....
body-container-line