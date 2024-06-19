LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Oforikrom, Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, has come to the defence of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) board's decision to sell shares in four hotels amid public outcry and protests.

Dr. Marfo criticised the 'Hands Off Our Hotels' demonstration led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu asserting that it lacks merit and should be dismissed.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Marfo stated, "I don't think it has any merit because if the board of SSNIT had taken a decision for some reason that the hotels are not performing to the standard they want, or even that they want to diversify, there must have been a good reason the board of SSNIT decided what they have done."

Addressing accusations of unfair bidding, he added, "And you jump to the conclusion that the bid was won unfairly, then that is a serious thing.

“The board was competent enough to do a good job by giving it to Bryan Acheampong. If there is an issue, it can be investigated. Still, when we jump into organising demonstrations because a Ghanaian has gained something publicly advertised for people to bid, you are killing the spirit of investment. If it was a foreigner, they would not have done that. Take politics out of it."

The protest held at Labadi Beach Hotel on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 aimed to pressure the government to halt the sale of a 60 percent stake in four hotels owned by SSNIT to Rock City Hotel, a company owned by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.