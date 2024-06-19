Win for Mahama in 2024 is meaningless until Ghanaians give Parliamentary majority to the NDC

The eight years of the governing NPP regime led by Nana Akufo-Addo and his Mate, Dr. Bawumia has been a disaster in terms of the fight against corruption, state capture, mismanagement of the economy, poor infrastructure, and abject poverty in the country.

What we have experienced in the two terms of Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia is the opposite of what the NPP promised Ghanaians when they were in opposition in 2016. In fact, we now have a situation where there is gargantuan corruption, more environmental destruction through high-tech galamsey (HTG) operations, misplaced priorities of national projects e.g. stalled National Cathedral, suffocating national debt accumulation, nuisance taxes and poorly implemented NPP flagship projects like the Free SHS, 1Village1Dam policies, etc. in the country.

This governing NPP regime led by Mr Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia has been unimpressive, insincere and reckless in the running of the country which has led to high cost of living and excruciating general hardships confronting the citizens now. This unfortunate declining standard of living for Ghanaians will only halt when the decerning electorates recognise the urgency needed to change this disappointing Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government coming December 7, 2024.

Such an appalling performance of this NPP government by led Mr Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia should not turn around to tell Ghanaians to help them break their unachievable ‘8’ in 2024 general elections. Is it not telling that even the Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia is now running away from the bad Akufo-Addo’s record like the nuisance taxes, etc. and he promised to abolish them when he is voted into power again?

There is very strong indication that former President Mahama of the NDC will come out victorious in the upcoming 2024 general elections as the next President of Ghana after Akufo-Addo. Mahama’s track record while in government before is speaking loudly for him, as he is proven to be an honest, simple, visionary and experienced politician.

According to the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) report on Africa in 2023 forecast that voters will oust the NPP at the 2024 general elections in favour of the NDC and the Global Info Analytics findings in 2022 favoured former President John Dramani Mahama to handsomely win the 2024 Presidential election on December 7.

A win for Mahama in 2024 is meaningless until Ghanaians give Parliamentary majority to the NDC for obvious reasons.

This current hung 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana and its rancorous debates and decisions on the floor of Parliament tells us in high volumes that the incoming President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama will not be able to smoothly implement his ‘game changer’ policy, the ‘24-Hour Economy Policy’, many reforms including accountability measures to fight corruption, if the NDC does not get Parliamentary majority.

Ghanaians are, therefore, urged to vote massively for former President Mahama as well as the NDC Parliamentary candidates to realise the ‘Better Ghana Agenda’ for all Ghanaians after the upcoming general elections on December 7, 2024.

Let us all deliver both the Presidential victory for Mahama and Parliamentary majority for the NDC in the upcoming general elections to ensure timely implementation of life-changing policies and programmes of the next governing NDC regime to be led by President John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in 2025 and beyond.