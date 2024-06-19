IMANI Africa Vice President, Bright Simons, has shared his views on the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s 24-hour economy proposal.

According to Simons, the policy, proposed by former President John Dramani Mahama, is challenging to scrutinise, akin to similar 'policies' introduced by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Simons explained that the 24-hour economy policy appears to be more of an aspirational "policy vision" rather than a concrete policy.

Simons reiterated that the 24-hour economy concept is difficult to evaluate without specific linked policies.

"B. More critical, at least for me, is that '24-hour economy' sounds more like an aspirational 'policy vision' than a specific policy itself. Like the Kufuor-era 'Golden Age of Business' or 'War on Indiscipline.' Hard to probe those. So, we are waiting for the linked policies," his post read.

He further revealed that Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are currently focused on more pressing issues and are largely ignoring the various campaign promises being made by the major candidates in the upcoming elections.

"Some friends have asked me why CSO folks are not probing NDC's '24-hour economy claims' like we did NPP's Free SHS. For me, 2 simple reasons: A. This election year, CSOs have bigger issues on their hands than manifesto promises. So, BOTH parties' promises are being ignored."

The NDC has promoted the 24-hour economy policy as a key component of its campaign, emphasising its potential to revitalise the struggling economy by creating more jobs.

This, according to the party, would be achieved through increased power production and adequate security to support a three-shift, 24/7 production system, particularly for industries.