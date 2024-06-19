ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Why should students be made to pay to activate their NSS enrollment? — Sulemana Briamah quizzes

Social News Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa
WED, 19 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa

There have been criticisms against prospective National Service personnel usually paying fees to activate their enrollment for compulsory national service.

The issue arises as the National Service Scheme (NSS) released PIN codes for over 133,476 final year students and qualified Ghanaians to enroll for the 2024/2025 service year.

As part of the enrollment process, prospective service personnel are required to pay GHC40 at ADB banks or GHC41 via MTN Mobile Money to validate their registration.

However, Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, has raised concerns about the fees.

In a social media post on Tuesday, June 19, Mr. Braimah argues that as national service is a compulsory civic duty for Ghanaian graduates, prospective personnel should not be paying to enroll and take up their postings.

He believes the fees charged by NSS amount to an unnecessary financial burden on new graduates.

“Why should students who will be offering service to the nation be made to pay to activate their enrollment. Just so that NSS will make a cool GHC5.3million without sweat?" read his post on X.

Meanwhile, thousands of final-year students are in the process of registering with NSS for the upcoming mandatory one-year national service starting later this year.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

23 minutes ago

Public Sector Reforms: Passport Office has been able to process, print 700,000 passports since August 2023 Osafo-Maafo Public Sector Reforms: Passport Office has been able to process, print 700,000 p...

24 minutes ago

Waala overlord demands Police action on unresolved killings Waala overlord demands Police action on unresolved killings

24 minutes ago

Bryan Acheampong chases Ablakwa to prove claim of losses at Rock City Hotel Bryan Acheampong chases Ablakwa to prove claim of losses at Rock City Hotel

44 minutes ago

Order NSS to immediately reverse plan to extort over GHC5.3million from students — Sulemana Braimah to Bawumia Order NSS to immediately reverse plan to extort over GHC5.3million from students...

51 minutes ago

Prof. Kobby Mensah [left] and Kennedy Agyapong Who taught you such political strategy— Prof. Kobby Mensah blasts Kenn Agyapong ...

57 minutes ago

GOIL suspends shop attendant over physical altercation with customer GOIL suspends shop attendant over physical altercation with customer

2 hours ago

'Hands off our hotels' demo: SSNIT board was competent enough to give deal to Bryan Acheampong; your demo is invalid —Dr Marfo to Ablakwa 'Hands off our hotels' demo: SSNIT board was competent enough to give deal to Br...

2 hours ago

24-hour Economy Policy: Its difficult to probe policy —IMANIs Bright Simons 24-hour Economy Policy: It’s difficult to probe policy — IMANI’s Bright Simons

2 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa Why should students be made to pay to activate their NSS enrollment? — Sulemana ...

2 hours ago

Economic crisis: Mahama couldnt have done better — Nunoo Mensah Economic crisis: Mahama couldn’t have done better — Nunoo Mensah

Just in....
body-container-line