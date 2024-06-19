LISTEN

Empowering women in Ghana can lead to increased economic growth as women make up a significant portion of the nation's population and workforce.

When women are given special attention and opportunities to participate in the economy, they can contribute to the growth of businesses and industries, leading to overall economic development.

Former President John Mahama who is also the presidential candidate for the December 7, polls has outlined a plan to empower women cocoa farmers in Ghana.

The plan includes providing women with access to training, resources, and support to help them increase their productivity and income from cocoa farming.

One key aspect of the plan is to provide women with access to agricultural training and education to improve their farming practices and increase their yields. This will help women farmers to become more efficient and successful in their cocoa production.

Additionally, Mahama's plan includes providing women with access to financial resources and credit to invest in their farms and improve their infrastructure. This will help women farmers to expand their operations and increase their income from cocoa farming.

Furthermore, Mahama's plan aims to support women cocoa farmers in accessing markets and selling their products at fair prices. This will help women farmers to increase their income and improve their livelihoods.

Overall, John Mahama's plan to empower women cocoa farmers in Ghana will improve the lives of women farmers and promote gender equality in the cocoa industry.

By providing women with the necessary support and resources, Mahama hopes to help women farmers thrive and succeed in the cocoa sector.

Anthony Obeng Afrane