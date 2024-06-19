Tinubu’s Emergency and Stern Phone Call to Wike from South Africa Could Instantly End the Rivers State Crisis: Wike, Leave Fubara Alone Now

LISTEN

In the unfolding drama of political and social unrest in Rivers State, Nigeria, the recent takeover of 23 local government council secretariats by the police presents a complex scenario intertwining legal, political, and democratic principles. The action, justified by the need to prevent further violence and maintain law and order, raises significant questions about the balance between security imperatives and democratic governance.

The police intervention, aimed at quelling escalating tensions between political factions, underscores the delicate nature of power transitions in local government administrations. The crisis, stemming from a dispute over the tenure of outgoing local government chairmen, has reportedly led to tragic outcomes, including the loss of lives of a police officer and a member of a local vigilante outfit. This situation highlights the potential for political disagreements to spiral into violence, threatening the peace and security of communities.

The legal and procedural aspects of the police takeover are crucial. According to democratic principles and the rule of law, even in emergencies, actions by law enforcement agencies should be guided by legal mandates. The assertion that the police must obtain a state court order to legitimize their occupation of local government buildings underscores the importance of adhering to legal processes. This ensures that the actions of security forces are not only aimed at maintaining peace but also respect the legal framework and democratic governance.

Governor Fubara's directive for heads of local government administration to take charge of affairs in the 23 LG councils reflects an attempt to navigate the crisis through administrative measures. However, the police takeover complicates the implementation of this directive, illustrating the challenges of managing political transitions and maintaining order in a volatile environment.

The situation in Rivers State exemplifies the multifaceted challenges of democratic governance in Africa. It underscores the need for a balanced approach that respects legal and democratic processes while addressing security concerns. As the crisis unfolds, it is critical for all stakeholders to engage in dialogue and seek peaceful resolutions that uphold the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

The principle of the rule of law dictates that all actions by state institutions, including the police, must be grounded in legal authority. Any takeover of government buildings by the police should be sanctioned by a court order or other legal directives. This requirement ensures that the exercise of state power is subject to legal scrutiny and accountability.

The police, while aiming to prevent violence and maintain order, must respect democratic processes and institutions at the local level. Governor Fubara's directive for heads of local government administration to take charge is an administrative measure that seeks to navigate the crisis within the framework of democratic governance. The police action should complement, not supplant, these efforts.

The situation in Rivers State, Nigeria, has become increasingly complex, with allegations of bias by youth leader Chijioke Ihunwo emerging against Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu. These allegations stem from perceptions that Disu's stance on awaiting court appeals before taking action on issues related to the now ex-local government chairmen and now ex-factional state legislators reflects an anti-Fubara state government position.

The Commissioner’s insistence on waiting for court judgments could be seen as a commitment to the rule of law. However, it might also be interpreted as favoring certain political interests over others. This perception is particularly relevant in situations where there are competing claims to legitimacy and authority within the state's political landscape.

Many lawyers argue that interpreting court orders is not part of Disu's role. They assert that current decisions of the state court and appeals court favor the state government, not the ex-local chairmen and ex-state legislators. This perception is significant, given the political dynamics and the support Governor Fubara reportedly enjoys from the people of Rivers State.

The involvement of the police should be guided by the principle of proportionality. The use of police force to address political disputes must be necessary, proportionate, and aimed at protecting lives and property. It should not be a pretext for undermining democratic institutions.

The maintenance of law and order is a critical function of the police. However, their actions must be carefully calibrated to respect legal and democratic norms. The need for actions to align with democratic governance principles and the adherence to proportionality are essential safeguards against the misuse of state power.

Governor Fubara, as the chief executive, plays a critical role in ensuring that actions taken to maintain law and order are in line with democratic principles and the rule of law. The assertion that the police cannot simply take over local government council secretariats without due process underscores this importance.

The political landscape in Rivers State, with its complex dynamics and allegiances, adds layers of intrigue. The mention of "federal minister" in the context of the governor's political background suggests a broader tapestry of federal-state relations and political maneuvering that could influence perceptions of the police action.

The police takeover of local government council secretariats must be viewed through the lens of democratic governance, legal propriety, and the balance of power between federal and state institutions. Transparency, accountability, and coordination between state and federal authorities are essential to navigate the crisis in a manner that upholds the democratic fabric of the state and the country.

In the intricate web of political and security dynamics, the President of Nigeria emerges as a potential arbiter in the tension between the Nigerian Police Force, which takes orders from Abuja, and Governor Fubara, who is supported by the people of Rivers State. The President has significant influence over national security apparatuses and a constitutional mandate to ensure the security and welfare of Nigerian citizens.

The potential for violence stemming from the dispute over the tenure of local government chairmen underscores the need for a measured and inclusive approach to resolving the crisis. The President, through diplomatic engagement, could play a pivotal role in mediating between the federal authorities and the state government. Such intervention would demonstrate leadership in fostering dialogue and understanding between the police and Governor Fubara's administration.

Moreover, the President's involvement could help address the underlying issues that have led to the current impasse, including legal and administrative aspects of local government administration. The President's role in stopping the potential for violence and mediating between the police and Governor Fubara is critical. Such intervention could pave the way for a peaceful resolution that respects the democratic will of the people, upholds the rule of law, and ensures stability and prosperity.

The role of the police in such contexts is delicate, balancing the need to maintain law and order with the imperative to remain neutral in political disputes. Allegations of bias against the Commissioner of Police could undermine public trust in the police force's ability to act impartially and effectively in resolving the crisis. It also highlights the challenges of navigating political sensitivities while upholding the rule of law.

In light of these allegations, it is crucial for the Commissioner of Police and the police force under his command to demonstrate transparency, accountability, and a commitment to serving the interests of all citizens without favoritism. This includes ensuring that police actions are guided by legal principles and are seen to be fair and just by all parties involved. The involvement of the President could provide a pathway to de-escalate tensions and ensure that the resolution of the crisis respects democratic principles, the rule of law, and the welfare of the people of Rivers State. The actions and statements of the Commissioner of Police will be closely scrutinized for their impact on the ongoing situation and the broader political landscape in Nigeria.

The directive issued by Governor Siminalayi Fubara on June 18, 2024, marks a significant moment in the state's administrative landscape. Following the expiration of the three-year tenure of elected local government chairmen, vice chairmen, and councillors, Governor Fubara's decision to place Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) in charge of the 23 council areas aims to ensure continuity, stability, and adherence to the constitutional framework. Governor Fubara's statewide broadcast, captured in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, underscores the governor's commitment to upholding the law, maintaining order, and providing leadership for the people of Rivers State. His acknowledgment and commendation of the outgoing elected officials reflect a spirit of unity and appreciation for their contributions.

The directive for HLGAs to take charge with renewed vigor and readiness to serve indicates Governor Fubara's intent to navigate the state towards greater accomplishments. This move reinforces the government's commitment to the people of Rivers State, promising to continue defending them and providing development, healthcare, education, and welfare services. The closed-door session was a strategic move to devise effective strategies to prevent further invasions of local government offices and ensure the stability and continuity of governmental functions. Addressing reporters after the meeting, Governor Fubara emphasized the importance of respecting the rule of law and democratic transitions.

Governor Fubara's warning to the immediate past council chairmen against planning to unlawfully return to their previous positions highlights the importance of adhering to legal and democratic processes. This stance reflects a broader effort to uphold the integrity of the state's governance structures and prevent actions that could undermine the peace and stability of Rivers State. Governor Fubara's convening of the security council meeting in response to the local government crisis demonstrates his proactive approach to security management and dedication to maintaining a peaceful and democratic governance environment. Through such initiatives, he aims to ensure that the state continues to function effectively and that the rights and welfare of its citizens are protected.

As a psychologist with a keen interest in democratic issues in Africa, it is imperative to offer a perspective that navigates the complexities of this situation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a democratic ethos while addressing security concerns. Governor Fubara must recognize that the current crisis should not be framed as a personal battle between him and the federal government. Such a narrative could be detrimental to the democratic fabric of the state, playing into the hands of federal politicians like the former governor of Rivers State, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and others who may seek to exploit the situation for political gain. Instead, Governor Fubara's decision to appoint local government administrators should be viewed as a legitimate exercise of his constitutional powers, aimed at ensuring continuity and stability in the governance of the state's localities.

The current occupation of local government buildings by the police raises significant concerns about the balance between security imperatives and the protection of democratic institutions. It is advisable for non-essential workers to continue their duties online, leveraging technology to maintain the functionality of local government operations. This approach circumvents the physical blockades imposed by the police and underscores the resilience and adaptability of democratic governance in the face of challenges. Furthermore, it is essential to acknowledge the integrity issues within the Nigerian judiciary, which have often been manipulated by federal politicians to serve their interests. This reality underscores the need for Governor Fubara to navigate the crisis with a strategic and principled stance, ensuring that his actions are grounded in the rule of law and the democratic will of the people of Rivers State.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara's response to the local government crisis in Rivers State must be guided by a commitment to democratic principles, the rule of law, and the welfare of the state's citizens. By avoiding the pitfall of personalizing the conflict with the federal government and leveraging innovative solutions to maintain governance amidst security challenges, Governor Fubara can lead Rivers State through this turbulent period with integrity and resolve. No matter the usual power games played by the police, judiciary, and other federal powers, Governor Fubara, you and the people of Rivers State will prevail. The local government chairs and the former pro-Wike legislators will be defeated because, as you rightly said, the truth wins in the end, regardless of the influence of those who prioritize the rule of man over the rule of law in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu, currently in South Africa to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has the power to stop all this in one minute with a phone call to Minister Wike. Wike, in turn, can instruct his associates in Rivers State to stand down and do what is right. If this does not happen, this historical part of the Niger Delta could turn violent, affecting the entire nation. This crucial intervention would not only de-escalate the situation but also reaffirm the federal government's commitment to peace and stability in the region.