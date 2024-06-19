Self-acclaimed Abehenase chief jailed for fraudulent land sale

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a self-acclaimed chief and businessman to 15 months imprisonment for fraudulent land transaction.

Nii Kotey Susubribi, aka, Nii Isaac or Kotey Nii Quaye, who claims to be chief of Abehenase, near Amasaman, has been found guilty on the charges of threat of death and fraudulent transaction.

The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah sentenced him accordingly.

The convict shed tears as he awaited police officers to escort him to prison to start his sentence.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong, said the first complainant Alfred Abosu was a businessman resident at Achimota while the second complainant, Freeman Kofi Owusu was a businessman resident at New Achimota, Accra.

ASP Frimpong said in 2003, Mr Abosu, the first complainant, acquired 1.869 acre of land at Abehenease from Amah Asor Family, then lawfully presented by the accused person's late senior brother, Kotey Nii Kwei.

The prosecution said Mr Abosu subsequently obtained Land Title Certificate No GA 22047 dated December 2005 covering the land.

According to the prosecution, Mr Abosu put up two single rooms on a portion of the land and gave it to his caretaker Korsi Tondey.

The court was told that Mr Abosu was never harassed until on February 21, 2015, when the accused person, now convict, started interfering with Abosu's land claiming ownership of the same land.

The prosecution said in March 2015, the convict and his group of thugs consistently threatened Mr Abosu's caretaker, Korsi Tondey to vacate the land or face death.

“The caretaker for fear of his life, packed his belongings and left the land. The accused person then fraudulently sold a portion of the land to the unsuspecting public, including the second complainant, Freeman Kofi Owusu at GHC42,000.”

The prosecution said a search obtained from the Land Registration Division of the Land Commission, Accra, confirmed Mr Abosu's title to the land.

GNA