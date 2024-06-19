ModernGhana logo
Ban on celebrity alcohol adverts stands — Supreme Court affirms FDA’s directive

WED, 19 JUN 2024

The Supreme Court has upheld the Food and Drugs Authority's (FDA) guideline prohibiting celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages.

The FDA instituted guidelines in 2016 stating that famous personalities or professionals should not endorse alcoholic products in advertisements.

However, Mark Darlington Osae, manager of music group Reggie N Bollie, filed a lawsuit arguing this directive is discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Osae's lawyer Bobby Banso claimed the FDA regulation from 2015 banning celebrity alcohol ads discriminates against the creative arts industry.

He argued it violates articles in the constitution guaranteeing equality before the law and prohibiting discrimination based on occupation.

The lawsuit sought to have the court declare the FDA guideline unconstitutional and strike it down.

It argued the ban negatively impacts the livelihoods of creatives who rely on such endorsements as an important source of income.

Notable Ghanaian artists like Wendy Shay, Shatta Wale, Brother Sammy, Kuami Eugene and Camidoh have publicly opposed the directive, calling for its repeal.

However, the Supreme Court in a ruling on Wednesday, June 19, dismissed the case in a 5-2 decision, upholding the constitutionality of the FDA's ban on celebrity alcohol advertisements.

