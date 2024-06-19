ModernGhana logo
Ofankor-Nsawam Highway construction: July 2024 completion date not possible — Chief Resident Engineer

Headlines A file photo of a section on the Ofankor-Nsawam road
WED, 19 JUN 2024 LISTEN
A file photo of a section on the Ofankor-Nsawam road

The completion date of July 2024 for the Ofankor-Nsawam Highway project is looking increasingly unrealistic according to the chief resident engineer overseeing the works.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM’s Bernard Avle, Ing. Kwabena Bempong said the main contractor has been asked to submit a revised programme as it is clear the original deadline will not be met.

“We have requested the contractor to give us a revised programme and obviously for a project like this, we need to have an extension of time approved by the Ministry of Roads and Highways and until that, we cannot say anything,” he noted.

“So far as we are concerned, the completion date is July but we all know that it is not possible so the contractor will have to give us compelling reasons why it is not possible to complete it [the project] on the date that was originally scheduled,” he added.

Two major issues holding up progress on the key highway according to the chief engineer are the relocation of utility lines and drainage works.

“Relocation of utility lines and longitudinal drains are some of the major reasons the project has been delayed. We are relocating electricity, water and communication lines,” Ing. Bempong explained.

Legal challenges from affected residents are another complicating factor, stressed the engineer.

“The other challenge is the relocation of people affected by the project. There are people who are trying to injunct the project and we still have litigations. We are two years into the project and we still have some of the utility lines in the road space,” he noted.

Meanwhile, road users have faced several challenges since the construction began.

It has been very difficult for workers using the road to get vehicles on time to and from their respective destinations.

In the times when they do get vehicles, they are faced with double transportation costs as drivers who will be loading straight to Circle or Accra intentionally take shortcuts to nearby bus stations before continuing, in order to make more money from stranded passengers.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Page: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

