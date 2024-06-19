ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

You couldn't even name a street, anything after your late boss Atta Mills; a Mayor did — Anyidoho blasts Mahama

Headlines Koku Anyodoho [left] and John Mahama
WED, 19 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Koku Anyodoho [left] and John Mahama

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former presidential spokesperson for the late President John Evans Atta Mills, has criticised former President John Dramani Mahama for not adequately honouring the memory of tghe late president.

Anyidoho, a frequent critic of Mahama and the NDC, pointed out that during Mahama’s time in office, no national monuments or significant landmarks were named after the late Mills at the regional or national level.

In an X post dated June 18, 2024, Anyidoho highlighted that it was the then-Mayor of Accra, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, now MP for Ablekuma South, who named a road in Accra after the late President.

"As we continue to speak to facts, do you know that apart from Oko Vanderpuije using his position as Mayor of Accra to name the High Street after President Atta Mills, JM on his own did NOT name anything after his late boss?" Anyidoho quizzed.

Anyidoho has previously accused Mahama of neglecting Asomdwee Park, where Mills was buried.

The park was recently refurbished through a collaboration between Anyidoho’s Atta Mills Institute and the Coastal Development Authority (CoDA).

In August 2012, shortly after Mills' death, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, led by Vanderpuije, resolved to name the Accra High Street "Evans Atta Mills Street" and a new school at the Salvation Army Cluster of Schools "President Evans Atta Mills Educational Center of Excellence" in honour of the late president.

The decision took effect before Mills’ burial on August 10, 2012.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

The meeting we were promised hasn't come on — Locked-up Investment Holders Forum resumes picketing The meeting we were promised hasn't come on — Locked-up Investment Holders’ Foru...

1 hour ago

2024 election: Joshua Alabi, Fifi Kwetey handed key roles in Mahamas campaign for president 2024 election: Joshua Alabi, Fifi Kwetey handed key roles in Mahama’s campaign f...

1 hour ago

2024 election: We must assess how current, future ideas proposed by Bawumia, Mahama are hurting or healing us Franklin Cudjoe 2024 election: We must assess how current, future ideas proposed by Bawumia, Mah...

1 hour ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo [File Photo] Ghana is a clear proof that prayers alone cannot fix bad governance – Prof. Rans...

1 hour ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama's campaign Vote against NPP; they have no message but disinformation — Joyce Bawa to Ghanai...

1 hour ago

NDC announces campaign team to prosecute 2024 election bid NDC announces campaign team to prosecute 2024 election bid

1 hour ago

EOCO declares woman wanted over alleged false pretence, money laundering EOCO declares woman wanted over alleged false pretence, money laundering

1 hour ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the ruling NPP Ablakwa exploiting election tension to subject SSNIT to political whims — Ahiagb...

1 hour ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the ruling NPP Sale of SSNIT Hotels: Ablakwa should’ve waited for CHRAJ’s probe before protest ...

1 hour ago

Sale of state assets has never benefited Ghana since 1966 — Hand off our Hotels demo Sale of state assets has never benefited Ghana since 1966 — Hand off our Hotels ...

Just in....
body-container-line