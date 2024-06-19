ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police allegedly pepper-spray protesters at "Hands Off Our Hotels" demo

  Wed, 19 Jun 2024
Crime & Punishment Police allegedly pepper-spray protesters at Hands Off Our Hotels demo
WED, 19 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Four protestors of the "Hands Off Our Hotels" demonstration were allegedly pepper-sprayed by police personnel during an altercation.

The incident occurred when demonstrators attempted to proceed beyond the Christ The King Church, the agreed endpoint of the protest.

According to reports, tensions escalated as the police tried to prevent the protesters from crossing the designated finish line.

Some protesters reportedly threw sachets of water at the police, leading to the officers' response with pepper spray.

Personnel from the Ambulance Service were present and provided first aid to the affected individuals.

However, their identities have not yet been established.

A video obtained from the scene by Classfmonline.com shows a young man on the ground receiving assistance from fellow demonstrators.

The "Hands Off Our Hotels" demonstration, aimed at protecting local hospitality businesses, saw heightened emotions as participants clashed with law enforcement over the route of their march. The incident underscores the ongoing tensions between protestors and police in public demonstrations.

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

The meeting we were promised hasn't come on — Locked-up Investment Holders Forum resumes picketing The meeting we were promised hasn't come on — Locked-up Investment Holders’ Foru...

2 hours ago

2024 election: Joshua Alabi, Fifi Kwetey handed key roles in Mahamas campaign for president 2024 election: Joshua Alabi, Fifi Kwetey handed key roles in Mahama’s campaign f...

2 hours ago

2024 election: We must assess how current, future ideas proposed by Bawumia, Mahama are hurting or healing us Franklin Cudjoe 2024 election: We must assess how current, future ideas proposed by Bawumia, Mah...

2 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo [File Photo] Ghana is a clear proof that prayers alone cannot fix bad governance – Prof. Rans...

2 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama's campaign Vote against NPP; they have no message but disinformation — Joyce Bawa to Ghanai...

2 hours ago

NDC announces campaign team to prosecute 2024 election bid NDC announces campaign team to prosecute 2024 election bid

2 hours ago

EOCO declares woman wanted over alleged false pretence, money laundering EOCO declares woman wanted over alleged false pretence, money laundering

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the ruling NPP Ablakwa exploiting election tension to subject SSNIT to political whims — Ahiagb...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the ruling NPP Sale of SSNIT Hotels: Ablakwa should’ve waited for CHRAJ’s probe before protest ...

2 hours ago

Sale of state assets has never benefited Ghana since 1966 — Hand off our Hotels demo Sale of state assets has never benefited Ghana since 1966 — Hand off our Hotels ...

Just in....
body-container-line