Economic crisis: Mahama couldn’t have done better — Nunoo Mensah

Former National Security Advisor Brigadier General (Rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has expressed his disappointment with Ghana's economic situation.

In an interview on TV3's Hot Issues with Kemmini Amanor, Nunoo-Mensah criticized both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for running Ghana aground in their 32 years of governance.

He said though he is not happy with the economic situation under the current administration, the opposition NDC led by former President John Dramani Mahama would not have done anything better to alleviate the situation.

"Would the NDC have done better? To me, no. They (NDC) couldn't have done better. We’re in a crisis as a nation for leadership.

“A type of leader that will inspire and lead us to a proper future, we don’t have it," he said. "The country is in a mess…our institutions don't care. The future is really bleak."

When asked about the political affairs of the country, the Brigadier General reacted, "It is just to make money."

"I am a disappointed person. I thought Ghana would be a better place than we are today," he remarked.

He further emphasized that elected officials are supposed to run the country for the benefit of the people, not for personal gain.

"When you vote for parliamentarians and the president, we are voting for them to run Ghana for our benefit, not for their benefit," he emphasised.

Listen to him in the video below for more details: