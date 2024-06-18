Ejura NHIA to get ultra-modern office complex

The Chief of the Ejura Divisional Council, Barimah Osei Hwedie II, has broken ground for the construction of a new office complex for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in the Ejura-Sekyeredumasi Municipality.

The new facility aims to bring NHIA services closer to the people, providing quality healthcare delivery and job opportunities for residents.

Groundbreaking Event

On Monday, June 17, 2024, the Kontihene of the Ejura Divisional Council, Odiasempa Antwi, led the sod-cutting ceremony on behalf of Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II. The event was attended by contractors, chiefs, NHIA officials, and other stakeholders. During the ceremony, Odiasempa Antwi commended the government and NHIA for their efforts in providing health insurance services to the community. He expressed enthusiasm for the new office and assured the contractor of the Divisional Council's support for the project's swift completion.

Ejurahene's Contribution

Nana Agyei Abotare, the Gyaasehene of the Ejura Divisional Council, highlighted the contributions of Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II, noting that the chief not only initiated the project but also provided free land for the office complex.

Project Completion

The chief encouraged the contractor to complete the project on time and to ensure that the building meets required standards. He emphasized that the traditional council will closely monitor the project's progress to ensure timely completion.

About the Project

Mr. Owusu, the Site Manager for 3M Enterprise, the construction firm in charge of the project, provided details about the new office complex.

The structure will feature five offices and six washrooms, with two washrooms designed to accommodate physically challenged individuals. All necessary materials for the project are already available. Although the firm was given eight months to complete the building, Mr. Owusu assured that they aim to finish within six months.

He also expressed gratitude to the chiefs and residents of Ejura for their warm reception and called for continued support to ensure the smooth completion of the project.