Ghana Judicial Service Staff Jesisca Twumasi bags award in Rwanda

In a remarkable testament to her unwavering dedication to women's empowerment, Jesisca Twumasi, the 56th National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) Secretary for Women's Development and valued employee of the Judiciary Service of Ghana, has been honoured with the Prestigious Visionary African Female Icon Award at the Visionary African Women Summit held at the Kigali Serena Hotel in Rwanda on June 14th, 2024.

The summit, a gathering of exceptional African women leaders, recognized Jesisca's significant contributions towards empowering women and enabling them to fully unleash their leadership potential. As the youngest Ghanaian awardee at the event, Jesisca's achievement is a resounding affirmation of her tireless efforts in advocating for gender equality, women leadership, women's rights and community service.

Jesisca's journey is one of resilience, passion, and an unwavering commitment to service. Her tenure as the NUGS Secretary for Women's Development was marked by transformative initiatives that aimed to create opportunities for women in education and leadership. These initiatives spanning mental health and breast cancer advocacy tours in all educational levels across the regions of Ghana, menstrual hygiene campaigns and pad distributions; advocating for the scrap off taxes on sanitary pads, Face of Nugs leadership and lifestyle impact, women in TVET initiatives, Female Impact Brunch and the distinct Giant Women Tour (GWT) initiatives. Also, her current role at the Judiciary Service of Ghana allows her to continue making strides in promoting gender equality and impact.

The Judicial Service of Ghana is fortunate to have Jesisca among its ranks, but her leadership abilities could extend far beyond the judiciary and inspire women across various sectors in the country. Ghana has a wealth of untapped potential in its young female leaders and would benefit greatly from having visionary leaders like her at the helm of national and international landscapes.

In the short term, Jesisca strives to build a professional legal acumen after her MPA at KNUST and intensify her transformative Global Giant Women (GGW) initiative with a focus on resilience, leadership, entrepreneurship, advocacy, policy shaping, and climate change to set women apart, thrive in the face of adversity, and become the architects of their own destinies. As she works towards these goals, Jesisca invites partnerships from like-minded individuals, organizations, and institutions who share her vision for women's empowerment and are committed to creating lasting change. However, it will be no surprise to see her at the highest seat of power at both national and international levels in the near future, as her dedication, passion, and leadership skills continue to inspire and impact lives across the globe.

The award not only highlights her individual achievements but also shines a spotlight on the transformative work being done by Jesisca in NUGS and the Judicial Service of Ghana in promoting gender equality and women's rights as well as other women social organizations and networks. Not just a potential to inspire a new generation of female leaders but also a resounding call to action for all Ghanaians to support and empower women in their pursuit of leadership and excellence. As a nation, we must rally behind trailblazers like Jesisca and create an environment that nurtures and celebrates the contributions of women in all spheres of life.

Indeed, this is inspiration to young women across Ghana, proving that with determination, hard work, and a commitment to empowerment, no dream is too big, and no obstacle is insurmountable. As she continues to make strides in her career and advocacy work, we can be certain that Jesisca Twumasi will continue to be a beacon of hope and a driving force for positive change in our society.

Ghana celebrates Jesisca Twumasi, today! A brighter and a more inclusive future for all!