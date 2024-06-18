Otumfuo’s visit to Ga state a testament to power of harmony; let's eschew tribalism to foster national cohesion – NPP Germany

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) branch in Germany has admonished Ghanaians to draw lessons from Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's visit to Ga State and eschew any form of tribalism in the country.

On Thursday, June 9, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II in Accra.

In what has been described as a momentous display of cultural unity and friendship, NPP Germany has through a press release called on the citizenry to learn from the two traditional leaders.

“This event was not just a ceremonial visit but a testament to the power of harmony and the eschewal of tribalism in fostering national cohesion.

“The reciprocal visit follows Ga Mantse’s active participation in the Asantehene’s monumental 25th-anniversary celebration in Kumasi a few weeks prior.

“Such engagements between significant cultural figures from different tribes underscore the importance of unity and mutual respect among Ghana’s diverse ethnic groups,” parts of the release from NPP Germany said.

Thursday June 9th 2024 will go down in history as one of the most significantly memorable days ever.

NPP GERMANY recognised that the Asantehene’s visit to Accra indeed symbolized a commitment to building bridges across cultural divides and highlights the shared values and common heritage that bind Ghanaians together.

It therefore behoves on us, as citizens and political actors to draw huge lessons and reflect on Otumfuo's visit and emulate the tribal harmony that was displayed particularly ahead of the December 7th elections.

As a matter of fact, this is not the first time Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has travelled to another region to visit their highest paramount Chief.

It would be recalled that he made a similar visit to the Volta Region to meet Torgbui Sri which went a long way to boost Ghana's tribal and cultural harmony.

For so many years, the opposition NDC has sowed all kinds of tribal discords which had deepened cracks especially between Asantes and Gas, Asantes and Ewes among others.

NPP GERMANY is therefore demanding that the NDC be punished once again with another defeat in December since their trademark is stoking tribal fire.

In an increasingly interconnected world, the tendency towards tribalism—forming rigid in-groups and out-groups based on ethnicity, ideology, nationality, or other identities—presents a significant challenge to social cohesion and progress.

Tribalism often fosters division, misunderstanding, and conflict, undermining the fabric of diverse and pluralistic societies.

Eschewing tribalism involves a commitment to embracing diversity and fostering inclusive dialogue. It requires recognizing the humanity and worth of every individual, irrespective of their background or beliefs.

This approach encourages open-mindedness, empathy, and cooperation, promoting a culture of respect and mutual understanding.

To move beyond tribalism, we must prioritize shared values and common goals over narrow group identities.

This includes supporting policies and practices that promote equity, justice, and the well-being of all people. It also involves actively challenging and dismantling prejudices and stereotypes that perpetuate division.

By eschewing tribalism, we can build more resilient and harmonious communities, where differences are not merely tolerated but celebrated as sources of strength and innovation.

In doing so, we create a more inclusive and just world, where everyone has the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from collective progress.

Let's now explore some useful lessons from Asantehene Otumfuo's historic visit to the Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru.

Cultural Diplomacy in Action

The Asantehene’s visit to Accra was marked by a series of events that showcased the rich cultural heritage of both the Asante and Ga people.

Traditional drumming, dancing, and a vibrant display of regalia highlighted the deep-rooted traditions that continue to thrive in modern Ghana.

The events were a visual and auditory feast, celebrating the diverse cultural tapestries of the two states.

These ceremonies were more than just festive displays; they were acts of cultural diplomacy, reinforcing the bonds between the Asante and Ga people.

By participating in each other's significant milestones, both leaders demonstrated a commitment to unity that transcends tribal affiliations and political boundaries.

Lessons in Tribal Harmony

The visit serves as a powerful reminder of the lessons in tribal harmony that can be drawn from such high-profile interactions. In a world often divided by ethnic and cultural differences, the Asantehene and Ga Mantse’s mutual respect and camaraderie offer a blueprint for peaceful coexistence and collaboration.

* Mutual Respect: The mutual respect displayed by the Asantehene and the Ga Mantse during their respective celebrations is a cornerstone of tribal harmony. Respect for each other’s traditions and customs fosters a sense of unity and shared purpose.

* Cultural Exchange: Engaging in cultural exchanges, as seen during the visits, enriches communities and promotes understanding. By experiencing each other’s cultures firsthand, misconceptions and prejudices are dismantled.

* Leadership and Influence: The involvement of influential leaders in promoting unity sets a powerful example for their followers. The Asantehene and Ga Mantse’s efforts in bridging gaps between their communities highlight the critical role leaders play in fostering harmony.

* Historical Acknowledgment: Recognizing and respecting historical ties and past interactions between different tribes helps build a narrative of unity. Acknowledging shared history can pave the way for collaborative future endeavors.

In reflecting on this historic visit, it is crucial to consider how such actions can inform broader societal attitudes.

Eschewing tribalism requires a deliberate effort to recognize and celebrate diversity while prioritizing national unity.

Ghana, with its rich tapestry of ethnic groups, stands to gain immensely from fostering a culture of inclusivity and mutual respect.

Educational initiatives, cultural festivals, and policies that promote inter-tribal collaboration can build on the foundation laid by leaders like the Asantehene and Ga Mantse.

Encouraging dialogue and understanding among different ethnic groups from a young age will help cultivate a generation that values unity over division.

We will continue to urge the good people of Ghana to vote NPP and break the 8 in order to retain the NPP so that the next NPP administration in the helm of governance will continue to give off its best.

We Say KUDOS to Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and their government!!!

Let The Truth Confound The Wise……

Long Live Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo!!

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana!!!

Long Live the Elephant Party!!!!

Kukruduuuu Eeeessshiii!!!!

