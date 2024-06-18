ModernGhana logo
I agree with Bawumia; election 2024 should be about policies and ideas — Franklin Cudjoe

Headlines Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa
TUE, 18 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, says he agrees with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s advice for election 2024 to be issue-based instead of personal and religious attacks.

According to the policy advisor, that will allow Ghanaians to examine both past and present policy implementations by the leading candidates to make informed choices.

“I agree with Dr. Bawumia. This election should be about policies and ideas. We must assess how current and future ideas proposed by him and other candidates are hurting or healing us and ask what he can do about those hurting us now,” he wrote in a post on X on Tuesday, June 18.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia said the 2024 general elections should focus on policies and ideas rather than dividing Ghanaians along religious lines.

Speaking at the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations in Accra on Sunday, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that Ghana has enjoyed religious harmony over the years which has contributed to its peace and stability.

"Ghana is a blessed country. We are the most peaceful country in West Africa and probably about the fifth or so most peaceful country in Africa due to our religious tolerance," he said.

Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 polls, called on politicians to make their electioneering about better solutions and not cause divisions based on faith.

"We are one people, we are one nation, and we should let this election be about the policies, ideas, and solutions that the respective candidate has for the country, and that is what we should be focusing on," the Vice President stated.

