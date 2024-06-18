Colleges of Education shut down as CETAG defies order

Academic activities across colleges of education have come to a halt as the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has defied directives by the Fair Wages and Salary Commission (FWSC) to immediately call off its strike and resume work.

This strike has led to a complete cessation of academic and administrative functions, leaving the future of the academic calendar uncertain.

CETAG on Friday, June 14, 2024, declared an indefinite strike over the government's delay in implementing the National Labour Commission's (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and negotiated service conditions.

The FWSC, in return, ordered CETAG to call off its industrial action with immediate effect.

The commission described CETAG's decision to strike at such a crucial moment as an act of bad faith, given the government's efforts to address their concerns.

However, CETAG served notice that it would not comply with the directive issued by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to terminate its ongoing strike and challenged the FWSC to initiate legal proceedings if it intended to enforce government compliance with its duties.

Some students who spoke to Citi News pleaded with the lecturers to return to the classroom as the strike is taking a toll on their education.

-citinewsroom