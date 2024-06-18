ModernGhana logo
'Oh how! This must be fake' — Gabby otchere-Darko reacts to mandatory NHIS for foreigners 

TUE, 18 JUN 2024 LISTEN

An influential member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has expressed disapproval of government's new policy requiring mandatory registration for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for foreigners entering Ghana.

From July 1, 2024, non-resident visitors arriving in Ghana will be required to have a health insurance policy before entry.

The policy aims to ensure that all visitors receive necessary healthcare services during their stay in Ghana.

However, Otchere-Darko reacted to this development with surprise and disbelief.

In a post on the social media platform X on Sunday, June 17, 2024, Otchere-Darko wrote, "Oh how? This has to be fake!"

The new mandatory health insurance policy mandates that all non-resident visitors entering Ghana to enroll in a scheme that provides them with free healthcare access.

This requirement applies to visitors who enter through airports with a visa or visa on arrival, depending on the duration of their stay in Ghana.

In February 2024, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority and other stakeholders, launched the "National Non-resident Visitors Health Insurance" policy.

This initiative targets non-residents visiting Ghana for less than six months within a 12-month period.

