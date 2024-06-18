ModernGhana logo
For 32-years, Ghana has been a 'disastrous' place under NPP, NDC —Nunoo-Mensah laments

Headlines Former Chief of Defence Staff, Joseph Nunoo-Mensah
TUE, 18 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Former Chief of Defence Staff, Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, has expressed his disappointment in the leadership of Ghana under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stating that the country has not seen significant improvement under their governance over the past 32 years.

In an interview on TV3’s Hot Issues, Nunoo-Mensah lamented the lack of tangible progress and development spearheaded by the two leading political parties.

"For 32 years, what can you point out that has aided the development of the country?

“The road at Labadi and Winneba has been a disaster. I served as a national advisor for three years; God took Mills away and Mahama took over, and see what happened," he remarked.

Nunoo-Mensah expressed his deep disappointment, reflecting on his hopes for a better Ghana.

"I am a disappointed person. I thought Ghana would be a better place than we are today, but it hasn't. It is about time young people change. The time to change is now," he urged.

The former Chief of Defence Staff also showed his support for Nana Kwame Bediako, comparing him to Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

He praised Bediako for his visionary leadership and ability to assemble a team to drive significant change, much like Nkrumah did during the fight for independence.

Listen to him in the video below:

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

