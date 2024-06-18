ModernGhana logo
'Rubbish'; people like you have caused the youth to ‘dislike’ church — DKB condemns Aglow National Prayer Director

Ghanaian comedian Derrick Kwabena Bonney, popularly known as DKB, has accused Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, the National Prayer Director for Aglow International Ghana of hypocrisy following her recent comments on the state of Ghana.

During Aglow's mid-year thanksgiving service held at the State House on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Madam Afenyi-Dadzie emphasized that God has been good to Ghana despite the countless challenges the country faces.

According to DKB, her statement is hypocritical and contributes to the growing hatred among the youth towards the church.

"It's people like these that have made the youth lose interest in the church. During Mahama's time, wasn't God's grace available? Robbish!" DKB wrote in a social media post on X.

During the service, Madam Afenyi-Dadzie acknowledged the economic, power, water, and weather challenges Ghana faces but stressed that God's mercy has preserved the nation, keeping it peaceful and stable.

"We are faced with economic challenges, we are faced with 'dumsor,' and we acknowledge that we have water shortages, but because of God's mercies daily, we are not consumed. Although the cost of living has skyrocketed, by God's grace, we are still witnessing traditional marriages, wedding ceremonies, outdooring, and birthday parties," she said.

She added, "Let's consider what is happening to other nations around us in terms of natural disasters, and you will agree with me that God has been more than magnanimous to Ghana."

Aglow International Ghana's Thanksgiving service is an annual event marked by a series of prayer sessions that attract women nationwide.

They pray for the leadership, government machinery, and seek positive spiritual intervention in the country's affairs.

For the past seven years under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration, Aglow has faced accusations of being lenient in its criticism of the government.

Critics argue that the group was more critical of the previous John Dramani Mahama administration but appears more relaxed in the current New Patriotic Party government.

Gideon Afful Amoako
