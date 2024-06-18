Upper East Region: Police investigate death of two people in Wa

LISTEN

Two people have been reported dead in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

An official press release from the Ghana Police Service confirmed the news on Monday, June 18.

In the release, the Police indicated that the two deaths were recorded at the Wa East Education Service office and the Wa Model JHS School.

After receiving a report, the Police have commenced investigations into the matter.

“The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of two persons in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

“The two incidents were recorded today, 18th June 2024, at the Wa East Education Service office and the Wa Model JHS School,” parts of the Police release said.

In the release, the Police assured the public, especially the residents of Wa, to remain calm as the Police work to get those involved arrested to face justice