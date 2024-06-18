Protesters mass up at Labadi Beach for ‘Hands off our Hotels’ demonstration

Protesters have gathered at the Labadi Beach Hotel to commence the “Hands Off Our Hotels Demonstration.’

The aim of the protest is to press on the government to halt the sale of 60 percent shares in four hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Rock City Hotel, a company owned by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

The hotels are the Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort and Busua Beach Resort.

However, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu and the convenor of the protest, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa explains that selling state properties to government officials constitutes an abuse of power and should be stopped.

The protest will begin at the Labadi Beach Hotel and conclude at the Christ the King School, located just a few meters from the Jubilee House.

The Ghana Police Service is ready to offer security as the Hands Off Our Hotels Demonstration commences.

