Archbishop Adonteng Boateng ordains Great Ampong as Reverend Minister

LISTEN

In a historical ceremony, Ghanaian-American-based Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng has conferred Reverend Minister status on renowned Ghanaian Gospel musician, Great Ampong in the United States.

This esteemed honor recognizes Great Ampong's unwavering dedication to spreading God's message through his soul-inspiring music and his tireless service to the Christian community.

With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Great Ampong has been a trailblazer in Ghana's Gospel music industry, creating iconic hits like "Hossana", "Akoko Funu", and "Style Bia Bi". His music has transcended borders, inspiring countless lives and earning him a reputation as one of Africa's most influential Gospel artists.

The ordination ceremony, held at Archbishop Adonteng Boateng's church in the United States, was a joyous celebration of Great Ampong's spiritual journey. Archbishop Adonteng Boateng, founder of Divine Word International Ministries, praised Great Ampong's commitment to his faith and his music, saying, "Great Ampong's dedication to spreading God's word is a testament to his unwavering faith and dedication to serving humanity."

Archbishop Adonteng Boateng encouraged Great Ampong to extend a public apology to those he had offended in the past, including fellow musician Daddy Lumba. Great Ampong's heartfelt apology demonstrated his commitment to his new role and his desire for unity and healing.

As Reverend Minister, Great Ampong is poised to inspire and uplift countless lives through his ministry and music. This ordination is a testament to his unwavering faith and dedication to serving God and humanity.